We compared brand new SS people studies which have investigation away from non-intervention organizations

In-depth interviews (IDI)

Twenty towns in which SS was actually held was in fact chose randomly out-of a complete list of two hundred villages in which education got taken place ranging from , i.e. 1-three years through to the questionnaire. Regarding every one of these 20 SS villages, we chose one to earlier in the day trainee having a semi-arranged, in-breadth interviews. 1 / 2 of was basically chose randomly regarding an email list made by KHPT group men and women just who they staff believe had gained of knowledge: the other half of was in fact picked randomly in the larger list out of students. Each one of the picked SS trainees has also been expected to determine a friend or relative for interviews, some one that have whom it shared a virtually relationships. They were not advised of the reason behind the interviews. The fresh interview was used in the regional vernacular from the interviewers instructed from inside the partial-organized interviewing. Questions included their point of views into the SS education, trick knowledge attained and you will shared, point of views to the personal attitudinal and behavioral alter, and you will viewpoints into the alter owing to SS, among all of their family relations along with the city. Every IDI transcripts was indeed reviewed manually to have repeated templates and you may ideas.

Polling Booth Studies (PBS)

Polling Booth Surveys (PBS) have been used by KHPT and others to obtain information on delicate subjects such as sexual practices; the methodology has been reported elsewhere . In summary, participants are interviewed in a group, though each person is behind a polling booth-type screen. The PBS sessions were conducted by trained PBS facilitators in the local vernacular in 40 villages: 20 where SS had been conducted in 2005, and 20 where no such training had been done. First we divided each village into 6 segments and randomly assigned each segment to one of the following 6 groups (unmarried women and unmarried men, younger married women and men, older married women and men). In each segment, one house was selected at random as a “starter” house. In this home, we listed all members of the household. If any person satisfied the criteria for inclusion, we requested their participation (if there was more than one such person in the house, we selected one at random). Then working to the left, we followed the same procedure in each house until we had invited 12 people in the appropriate group, giving an approximate total invited sample of 1440 respondents in the 20 SS villages http://www.datingranking.net/tr/facebook-dating-inceleme/ and 1440 in the 20 non-SS villages. We were able to poll 1196 respondents in SS villages (83% response) and 1297 (90% response) in other villages, with a combined sample of 2493 (87% response). In addition, as many SS trainees as possible from the 20 Stepping Stones villages, were convenience-sampled to participate in a separate PBS session. In all 414 former trainees were sampled. Questions were a mixture of ones used in previous KHPT PBS and some were taken from the GEM Scale . The questions focused on knowledge, attitude and behaviour and involved yes/no or don’t know/not applicable responses. The knowledge and attitude questions were the same for all groups, but the behaviour questions differed according to what was appropriate for the specific group. All PBS data were entered into Excel spreadsheets and differences between groups were calculated using a chi-squared test. Preliminary analysis found that the general population samples were very similar; however the SS group profile was different to that of the general population samples (p < 0.01, Table 1), so the data from the SS trainee group were adjusted directly, using the stratum-specific denominator of the SS general population group as the standard population. Differences between groups were then calculated in STATA version 10 (STATA Corporation, USA) and p values calculated using a z-test (test of equality between proportions).