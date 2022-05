News CHROMIUM III N/An excellent CHROMIUM VI Letter/A beneficial COPPER Letter/A lead Letter/A Exp(step 1 By Melissa Burgess - 38

Fish and you can Aquatic Life Criteria PP No Toxins Identity Cas Matter Criteria Carried on Density (ug/L) Conditions Restrict Amount (ug/L) HumanHealthCriteria(ug/L) ANTIMONY H ARSENIC H BERYLLIUM Letter/A n/A n/An effective CADMIUM N/A great Exp(0. Exp(step 1. Exp(1. MERCURY H NICKEL H SELENIUM N/A n/A silver Letter/A letter/A beneficial THALLIUM H ZINC Letter/A beneficial CYANIDE, Totally free H H H H H H E DINITROPHENOLS N/A letter/A great H Letter/A n/An effective P-CHLORO-m-CRESOL (3 METHYL-4-CHLOROPHENOL) H PENTACHLOROPHENOL Exp(step one. Exp(step 1. CRL Crit= cuatro. PHENOL Letter/A n/A H Elizabeth N/A n/Good H CRL ACROLEIN H ACRYLONITRILE CRL BENZENE CRL BROMOFORM CRL Carbon TETRACHLORIDE CRL CHLOROBENZENE H CHLORODIBROMO-METHANE N/A letter/A good CRL CHLOROETHANE N/A letter/A letter/A letter/A good CHLOROFORM H DICHLOROBROMO-METHANE Letter/A letter/A good CRL Letter/A letter/A n/A good

CRL H CRL CRL ETHYLBENZENE H METHYL BROMIDE H METHYL CHLORIDE N/A beneficial METHYLENE CHLORIDE CRL CRL TETRACHLORO-ETHYLENE CRL TOLUENE H H D Letter/A n/Good H H CRL TRICHLOROETHYLENE CRL Vinyl CHLORIDE N/A letter/A good CRL ACENAPHTHENE H ACENAPHTHYLENE N/A n/A n/A ANTHRACENE N/A letter/An excellent H BENZIDINE CRL BENZO(a)-ANTHRACENE CRL BENZO(a)PYRENE N/A n/Good CRL Letter/A n/A great CRL BENZO(ghi)-PERYLENE Letter/A n/A n/An excellent BENZO(k)-FLUORANTHENE N/A letter/A CRL Elizabeth BIS(CHLOROMETHYL)-ETHER N/A n/A good CRL BIS(2-CHLOROETHOXY)-METHANE N/A letter/A n/Good BIS(2-CHLOROETHYL)-ETHER CRL BIS(2-CHLORO-1-METHYLETHYL) ETHER Letter/A letter/An effective H BIS(2-ETHYLHEXYL)-PHTHALATE CRL Letter/Good BUTYLBENZYL PHTHA-Late H Letter/A n/A great H Letter/A letter/A n/An effective CHRYSENE N/A letter/Good CRL DIBENZO(an excellent,h)ANTHRACENE N/A n/An excellent CRL H H H N/A letter/An excellent CRL DIETHYL PHTHALATE H DIMETHYL PHTHALATE H DI-N-BUTYL PHTHALATE H CRL Pick 27B CRL DI-N-OCTYL PHTHALATE N/A letter/A n/An effective CRL FLUORANTHENE

H FLUORENE N/A n/A great H HEXACHLOROBENZENE N/A letter/Good CRL HEXACHLOROBUTADIENE CRL HEXACHLOROCYCLO-PENTADIENE H HEXACHLOROETHANE CRL INDENO(step one,2,3-cd)PYRENE Letter/A n/Good CRL ISOPHORONE H NAPHTHALENE N/Good NITROBENZENE H N-NITROSODIMETHYL-AMINE CRL N-NITROSODI-N-PROPYLAMINE Letter/A n/An effective CRL Letter-NITROSODIPHENYL-AMINE CRL E PENTACHLOROBENZENE Letter/A letter/An effective H PHENANTHRENE N/A PYRENE Letter/A letter/An effective H Elizabeth N/A n/Good H H ALDRIN CRL Letter/A n/A great CRL Letter/A n/A great CRL Letter/A great H Letter/A n/A letter/A great CHLORDANE CRL Elizabeth CHLOROPHENOXY HERBICIDE (dos,4-D) N/A letter/A good H Age CHLOROPHENOXY HERBICIDE (2,cuatro,5-TP) N/A n/A great H CRL CRL CRL DIELDRIN CRL H H ENDOSULFAN SULFATE N/A n/A good H ENDRIN H ENDRIN ALDEHYDE N/A letter/A great H HEPTACHLOR CRL HEPTACHLOR EPOXIDE CRL Age HEXACHLOROCYCLO-HEXANE (HCH)-Technology N/A letter/A great CRL Elizabeth METHOXYCHLOR Letter/A letter/An excellent H PCB Letter/An effective CRL TOXAPHENE CRL PP N/A n/A great CRL D ACETONE H

D ACRYLAMIDE N/A letter/A CRL D Aluminum Letter/A letter/An excellent D BARIUM H D BENZENE METADISULFONIC Acidic N/A D BENZENE MONOSULFONIC Acidic Letter/A great D BENZYL CHLORIDE N/A n/Good CRL D BORON H D N/A letter/An excellent H D COBALT N/A great D Letter/A good D CYCLOHEXYLAMINE N/A letter/A H Elizabeth DIAZINON Letter/A beneficial D FORMALDEHYDE H D N/A great D LITHIUM Letter/A n/A letter/A great D METHYL ETHYL KETONE H D METHYL hledání profilu jaumo ISOBUTYL KETONE Letter/Good D METOLACHLOR N/A letter/A good H D NONYLPHENOL Letter/An effective D P-PHENOL SULFONIC Acid Letter/Good D N/A great D Letter/A D RESORCINOL H D STRONTIUM Letter/A n/A good H D Letter/A n/A good H D Letter/A letter/An excellent H D Letter/A n/A good H D VANADIUM Letter/A great D XYLENE H

* Means dissolved steel criterion; other people was complete recoverable metals. For every single listed mixed traditional during the Dining table 5 is equal to the fresh related total recoverable expectations prior to rounding (in the EPA National Ambient Liquids High quality Conditions Documents) multiplied because of the conversion process foundation (on the Conversion Facts Desk); a criterion that’s shown given that a firmness (H)-oriented picture was revealed into the Desk 5 due to the fact conversion basis (listed) multiplied by the hardness standards equation; a good example expectations during the firmness=100mg/L is roofed.

[dagger] Indicates requirement in accordance with the exposure inputs away from dos liters each day of liquids and you can consumption of 17.5 g out of fish every day, getting shelter off good 70 Kilogram people.

Crit= 5

The terms for the § 93.8c amended significantly less than areas 5(b)(1) and you will 402 of your Clean Avenues Legislation (35 P.S. § § 691.5(b)(1) and you will ); point 1920-A good of your own Administrative Code of 1929 (71 P.S. § 510-20).

This new terms associated with the § 93.8c then followed concluded , 43 Pa.B. 3426. Quickly before text message appears at serial users (367549) so you’re able to (367561).

That it area quoted when you look at the 25 Pa. Code § (per gold and silver conditions); 25 Pa. Password § (based on person health insurance and aquatic lifestyle standards); twenty five Pa. Password § (based on unique provisions towards Higher Lakes system); and twenty five Pa. Code § 93.8d (based on development of website-specific liquids quality criteria).