News We recommend and promote using this site to find penpals for friendships, and not romantic relationships By Melissa Burgess - 40

inplace-infolinks

We recommend and promote using this site to find penpals for friendships, and not romantic relationships

While you correspond with the male or female inmates, you will learn a lot about each other. You can meet that special prison pen pal who e interests as you do. Just have patience and correspond with several inmates, so that you can learn more about each one of them, and then you will be able to select your favorite pen pal.

We ask that you treat these inmates with dignity and respect. They have their own interests, hopes, and dreams. Most of them want to turn their lives around and be more successful when they return to regular life. Let’s give them a reason to hope for a better future.

Men and women who are incarcerated can benefit enormously from becoming pen pals with people on the outside. Many inmates have become out of sight, out of mind to their family and friends, offering friendship can be a great way to keep their escort services in Lafayette spirits up and let them know they are not alone. Receiving letters also helps to eliminate the monotony that goes along with being incarcerated and helps time pass more quickly.

Inmates who establish and maintain positive relationships with people outside of prison are less likely to return to prison in the future, also improving the inmates chances of successfully reintegrating into society when released. Becoming prison pen pals is an excellent way to do that. It’s amazing how a small amount of communication with the outside world can improve a prisoner’s outlook on life. Your letters are sure to remind them that they truly deserve a second chance.

Male and female prisoners aren’t the only ones who benefit from participating with Meet-an-Inmate. As a pen pal, you can offer encouragement and motivation for an inmate to make positive changes in his or her life. This can be very rewarding. What greater gift could you give someone than hope?

Sometimes in this busy world, it is nice to find someone who truly cares what you have to say. You may start looking forward to receiving the letters just as much as the inmate does. Finally, locating and communicating with a prison pen pal can benefit society as well. Your efforts could very well be the difference between someone going out and changing their life, or ending up back in prison.

All institutions have different guidelines as to what an inmate may receive or send through the mail. Never send anything laminated (polaroid photos, etc.), stickers, or money – until you know the rules of a particular institution. For more information, including possible scams, see our F.A.Q. page.

If we place the ad and later discover the inmate is a sex offender the ad will be removed with no refund

The inmates listed are convicted felons and caution should be used. Be understanding without being gullible. We would advise not to write an inmate who ask for money.

If an inmate is a sex offender do not place the ad

We are no longer accepting applications from convicted sex offenders. In some states we do not have access to the information and some sex offfenders may still get listed.

We are very customer oriented and we are the top ranked site, which means meet-an-inmate gets more visitors than any other inmate penpal site in the world. The more traffic (visitors), the better chance of the inmates acquiring pen pals. We have been the trusted prison penpal site to list inmates for many years. Our success lies with our word of mouth advertising between inmates who have had success using our service. Many inmates get ripped off by using inferior services. Even though we are the best, we can not guarantee 100% success, but you can trust that we will do our very best to produce results.