Throughout the earl regarding Douglas, who partnered Margaret, child off Robert III

Rankine, the newest youngest son, are “commonlie titled away from Abercorn,” says the fresh ‘Historie,’ “not that he had such countries in the heritage, for this doth never arrive because of the historie neither evident you to ever before visited my personal hands, notwithstanding of the preferred society thairanent, are centered thair once the bailiffe and you will a leader officer below his lord, the earle out of Duglass, having charges away from his men thair in every their good atchiefements.” The guy “rose so you’re able to no suggest respect, set, and electricity, that’s believed to features achieved in order to higher assets inside the Stirlingshire inside Abercorn, the brand new Carses Calder or other cities adjacent where the guy plus compensated scuba divers away from their surname and you can family unit members.” He was a dynamic and stirring challenger regarding Sir Alexander Livingstone from Calender, guardian of your more youthful queen, James II., among the dominating opponents of earl of Douglas.

Rankine’s grandson a lot of time kept out the castle out of Abercorn on the Douglases, and you will try slain in the event it try stormed, and the fuel of these high family unit members overthrown.

He elizabeth Kennedy, child of knight off Dunure, ancestor of your ed Robert. He or she is told you of the composer of the fresh ‘Historie’ having “passed away into the battell up against Ingland, 1426.” The new date try plainly wrong, to own, once the editor statements in the an email, “Little ever for the character corresponds to new time 1426. The action alluded so you’re able to is to come to be labeled the fight out of Sark, 1448; whenever so, we have to put Archibald, who dropped, after a good Robert, probably his brother, and you will each other sons away from an enthusiastic Archibald.”

His nephew, Andrew Stewart, just who later been successful into the property away from Evandale, is made a peer by exact same name

From inside the a constitution away from “George Fullertoun, lord out of Corsbie,” inside the 1430, Robert More of Rowallan are designated sheriff depute, it’s understood out of Ayrshire. They are meant to was indeed been successful of the a boy otherwise cousin called Archibald, dad of another Robert “just who visited brand new court about minoritie regarding Queen James the newest Third.

He had been ane kid black colored hared and of ane budge highest prominence, thus, commonlie titled ‘this new Rud regarding Rowallane.’” The brand new epithet ‘Rud’ was explained within the a note to help you indicate of great prominence and you may energy, “a man with ‘an in the past while the braid given that a barn door,’ and you can whom, also their physical element, has the fresh choice to own a great fray.”

The newest ‘Historie’ does not offer an effective account of tough personage, ‘the brand new Rud regarding Rowallan,’ neither away from their partner both. “The fresh new king, in the bearne lead proponed so you’re able to bullet that have your, so that as the guy offered swa so you can doe dang aside his eye toward spang out-of ane cockle cover. He had been a guy reguarded perhaps not the fresh really away from his domestic, in following courtroom, and being unfit for it, waisted, ended up selling, and wadset all of the their best countries off Rowallane, whilk ple to all their posteritie.

He partnered Margerie Newfound, girl for the laird away from Michaelhill regarding Merse; ane drunken lady, and you can ane waistor boy, just what produced then it domestic to stand although grace regarding God?” The latest ‘Rud off Rowallan’ died in the 1504. He previously four sons and you will a daughter.

Your family from Polkellie, sprung out-of him, went on filipino chat site for almost 150 decades, when Mure, the final of that household, direct, the girl entire genetics came into arms of this friends

John, his eldest man, married “Age Stewart, girl into earliest Lord Evandale,” says brand new ‘Historie,’ “whoever mother is actually daughter into the earle off Crawfurd, named Earle Bearded dragon.” The original Lord Evandale, who was the brand new guy regarding Lord James Stewart, son regarding Murdoch, duke out-of Albany, of your regal home from Stewart, died instead question within the 1488. The guy left numerous sons and you can daughters, and Elizabeth Stewart, which married John Mure from Rowallan, should have become among the many second, but not stated therefore in the published histories.