News This section will be the most original section By Melissa Burgess - 23

This is an unpopular opinion, but I mostly use my phone to listen to podcast?-yes I often use earphone for this because it is my favourite lullaby and I can not put it on speaker at night

I have a lot of hobbies that include making process. It can be art, gift, videos, journal, stories, ideas or anything else that can be produced by me. I do not know what to say about this section but, please anticipate it!

Later at night, I was with my friend watching a traditional performance

The only thing I hope for now is to be consistent on filling this blog with the things that might be helpful for whoever read this as well as help me to improve myself. Aside from these contents, I am also planning to do some simple study cases like what I did back then in one of my architecture class. Have a nice day!

Past midnight will always be my favorite time of the day. Around this time, I am the only one who’s still awake so my mind can wander freely here and there. On the background Spotify played my favourite late night songs. Once in a while it also plays some ads. Talking about ads, I got to learn that some people hate the ads. They prefer to apply for premium subscription, usually because they also often using it from their phone. It is hard to use Spotify on phone if you are not premium member. But for me, I always thought that for songs, the sound system on pc is way more enjoyable than phone. Furthermore, I am not a fan of earphone, which is (almost) everyone’s favourite. I found it uncomfortable. Podcast works the same whether on pc or phone, so I got no problem here. Considering those matters, subscribe for premium one seems useless. I don’t hate the ads anyway. Sometimes I found a new favourite singer from the ads. Maybe I just love discovering something new? I don’t https://maxloan.org/installment-loans-sd/ know.

This blog is supposed to help me improve my writing skills. As I don’t have any planned contents to post, this random thoughts might popped up once in a while lol ah I am suddenly getting sleepy

When my graduation day was over, my unemployed life was started. It was okay at first, who don’t like being free? you don’t need to go to class or do any assignments. I enjoyed my life with doing my hobbies, watching variety shows, fangirling, hang out with friend, things that I need to hold back on my last study year. I went to South Korea for a month long summer school program just around a week after my final presentation and came back also around a week before graduation day -gonna write about my experience later-, so I thought I deserves me time! my friends already got 1 month break, some even got around 3 months break because the graduation day was scheduled in August.

I was still enjoying my freedom when I got a noticed about my study program need assistant for international accreditation preparation, interesting but I gonna think about it first. I asked her whether she interested to apply for the position. She said she is also interested so that night we decided to contact the contact person and luckily we got accepted! it’s kind of part-time job, but well I’m no longer jobless! Long story short, it has been almost a year and I still stay in campus as an assistant for international accreditation preparation-yes the process is still on going when I write this lol so long. Sure this job is more on academic related, my job is to prepare documents not design something, but I never it because I got a lot of new experiences and insights. I helped my lecturer’s projects too in between so it’s not completely non-design-related. I also want to pursue master degree because the field of study that I’m interested in-urban design- was just briefly introduced in bachelor degree, so pursue master degree is a must, well at least that’s what I believe. Better try than give up ain’t it?