The newest American Bible I want you understand, brothers, one to my personal situation has turned out as an alternative to progress new gospel

The newest American Bible I want you understand, brothers, one to my personal situation has turned out as an alternative to progress new gospel

Berean Literal Bible Now I really want you understand brothers, your something towards myself genuinely have turned-out towards the advancement of brand new gospel,

Queen James Bible However, I’d ye should comprehend, brethren, your things which taken place unto me enjoys fallen aside rather unto the fresh new furtherance of gospel;

The fresh King James Variation However, I really want you to learn, brethren, that things that happened certainly to me bring turned-out with the furtherance of your own gospel,

New Western Important Bible Now I really want you understand, friends and family, you to my personal things has ended up toward higher improvements regarding the latest gospel,

Brand new Revised Standard Version I really want you to know, precious, one to what has happened to me enjoys assisted in order to pass on the newest gospel

NASB 1995 Today I want you to know, brethren, that my activities has turned-out toward higher progress off the new gospel,

NASB 1977 Today I want you to know, brethren, that my circumstances keeps turned out towards greater advances regarding brand new gospel,

Increased Bible Today I want you understand, believers, one to exactly what has happened to me [that it imprisonment which was meant to stop me] has actually served to succeed [the fresh pass on out of] what’s promising [away from salvation].

Christian Important Bible Now I really want you to learn, friends and family, you to definitely what has happened to me has actually cutting-edge the latest gospel,

Holman Christian Simple Bible Now I want you to know, brothers, one to exactly what has happened certainly to me features contributed to brand new advance of gospel,

American Simple Version Today I would maybe you have discover, brethren, that the things that taken place unto me has actually fallen aside as an alternative unto the brand new progress of one’s gospel;

Aramaic Bible in the Basic English If only one understand my brethren, you to my standing has come much more to anticipate The fresh new Gospel;

Modern-day English Variation My personal beloved household members, I really want you to know that just what have happened certainly to me features assisted to help you pass on the good news.

Douay-Rheims Bible Today, brethren, We interest you should know, the things which has actually happened to me, features dropped away as an alternative on furtherance of your own gospel:

Very good news Translation I really want you to learn, my buddies, the items that keeps happened to me provides very aided this new improvements of the gospel.

International Fundamental Type Now I want you understand, brothers, that what has happened to me has actually caused the gospel to progress.

Literal Fundamental Variation And i also desire you to learn, brothers, that anything towards myself, go for arrive at a development of https://datingmentor.org/thai-chat-rooms/ what’s promising,

Websites Bible I want you to learn, friends and family, you to definitely my personal condition has actually ended up to succeed new gospel:

The new Cardio English Bible Today We desire to have you understand, brothers, that things which happened to me has ended up instead towards improvements of Very good news;

Weymouth New-testament Now I would personally perhaps you have understand, brethren, one the things i have remaining through enjoys turned out into the furtherance of your Great rather than or even.

To have within my chains and also in my personal security and you will verification from the newest gospel, you are the partners within the sophistication with me

Community English Bible Now We wish to have you understand, brothers, that things which happened to me have ended up as an alternative on improvements of your Good news;

Young’s Literal Interpretation And i wish to you to discover, brethren, that the things in regards to the myself, alternatively so you’re able to a development of the good news attended,

Philippians step 1:7 It is suitable for us to be in that way on all to you, since i you inside my center.