The latest Regal Celebrity Gambling establishment, LLC v. Booker Blumenburg, Jr., Township Assessor of Calumet Township, River Co., Indiana

The newest Judge was given the following situations into attract: Perhaps the comparison out of Majestic Star’s riverboat because the houses violates Post ten, § 1 of the Indiana Composition;

Attorneys To own PETITIONER: Attorney Having RESPONDENT: TIMOTHY D. HERNLY STEVE CARTER RICHARD J. DEAHL Attorney General Regarding INDIANA BARNES & THORNBURG Indianapolis, When you look at the Southern area Fold, When you look at the LINDA We. VILLEGAS DEPUTY Attorneys General Indianapolis, In the ______________________________________________________________________ On the INDIANA Tax Judge The fresh Majestic Superstar Gambling enterprise, LLC, ) ) Petitioner, ) ) v. ) ) Trigger No. 71T10-0305-TA-twenty four BOOKER BLUMENBURG, JR., ) TOWNSHIP ASSESSOR Regarding CALUMET ) TOWNSHIP, Lake Condition, INDIANA, ) ) Respondent. ) ______________________________________________________________________

The newest Regal Superstar Casino, LLC (Regal Superstar) appeals new Indiana Board of Taxation Review’s (Indiana Panel) latest commitment valuing its local casino riverboat (riverboat) to the February 1, 1997 analysis date

Affairs And you will Procedural History Regal Superstar is actually an Indiana limited liability business you to definitely works a gambling establishment riverboat – the Regal Celebrity II – for the River Michigan. Brand new https://casinogamings.com/software/evolution-gaming/ Majestic Star II, introduced in the Oct, 1997, are harbored in the Buffington Harbor into the Gary, Indiana. The brand new Majestic Star II offers an excellent docking pavilion which have some other riverboat, the newest Trump Local casino. Because the Regal Celebrity II was being built, Majestic Star rented an inferior riverboat from a 3rd-group to make use of in its process. Find footnote Which less riverboat, the new Majestic Superstar I, is actually manufactured in 1972 together with an authorized carrying capability of step 1,900 someone. Just before their play with by Regal Star, brand new riverboat had been put since a food cruise motorboat in Pennsylvania; correctly, Regal Superstar needed to earn some variations towards riverboat within the order to transform they for use “because an excellent stopgap while [the new Regal Celebrity II] is actually less than structure.” (Pet’r Br. from the 5.) A lot more particularly, in early 1996 Regal Celebrity added navigational devices, enhanced the latest vessel’s electric capabilities (to handle brand new procedure out-of playing hosts), and you will strung carpet. Regal Superstar operated the fresh Regal Superstar I regarding Summer out of 1996 by way of October off 1997. To your February 1, 1997 research time, this new Calumet Township Assessor (Assessor) tasked the Majestic Star We an examined worth of $5,143,490. Convinced that worth as way too high, Regal Celebrity appealed their testing toward Lake Condition Possessions Tax Evaluation Board of Appeals (PTABOA). Just after conducting a listening to your matter, brand new PTABOA less Regal Star’s research in order to $step three,271,340.Pick footnote However thinking the fresh review becoming too high, Regal Superstar timely filed a great Petition to have Review of Testing (Setting 131) towards State Panel away from Tax Commissioners (State Board). Once performing an administrative hearing on , the newest Indiana Board then approved a last determination doubting Majestic Star’s obtain rescue.Select footnote On , Majestic Star started a unique tax notice. The newest people then provided to dispute the fact in line with the administrative listing and on its briefs. Correctly, new Legal heard the newest parties’ dental objections into . Extra things will be provided because the called for. Study And you will Advice Level of Feedback It Legal offers higher deference so you’re able to finally determinations of Indiana Panel. Wittenberg Lutheran Vill. Endowment Corp. v. Lake County Prop. Tax Investigations Bd. off Is attractive, 782 N.Age.2d 483, 486 (Ind. Taxation Ct. 2003), comment declined. For that reason, the fresh new Judge have a tendency to contrary a final dedication of one’s Indiana Panel as long as it’s: (1) haphazard, capricious, a discipline from discretion, or perhaps not prior to legislation;

(4) instead of observation away from procedure required by legislation; otherwise (5) unsupported because of the nice otherwise reputable evidence. Ind. Code Ann. § 33-26-6-6(e)(1)-(5) (West Supp. 2004). The fresh new cluster seeking to overturn the fresh new Indiana Board’s latest commitment holds the duty off showing the invalidity. Osolo Township Assessor v. Elkhart Maple Way Assocs., L.P., 789 Letter.Age.2d 109, 111 (Ind. Tax Ct. 2003). Dialogue Majestic Celebrity keeps increased multiple issues for it Court’s opinion. All of those situations might possibly be handled subsequently.