News Techniques Capabilities (Cp, Cpk) and you may Process Performance (Pp, Ppk) – What is the Distinction? By Melissa Burgess - 47

inplace-infolinks

Techniques Capabilities (Cp, Cpk) and you may Process Performance (Pp, Ppk) – What is the Distinction?

In the Half dozen Sigma quality strategy, techniques overall performance try advertised into providers because an excellent sigma peak. The greater the sigma top, the greater the procedure is creating.

Another way to report process capability and process performance is through the statistical measurements of C p , C pk , P p , and P pk . This article will present definitions, interpretations and calculations for C pk and P pk though the use of forum quotations. Thanks to everyone below that helped contributed to this excellent reference.

Definitions C p = Process Capability. A simple and straightforward indicator of process capability. C pk = Process Capability Index. Adjustment of C p for the effect of non-centered https://datingranking.net/local-hookup/vancouver-2/ distribution. P p = Process Performance. A simple and straightforward indicator of process performance. P pk = Process Performance Index. Adjustment of P p for the effect of non-centered distribution.

Interpreting C p , C pk “C pk is an index (a simple number) which measures how close a process is running to its specification limits, relative to the natural variability of the process. The larger the index, the less likely it is that any item will be outside the specs.” Neil Polhemus

“If you hunt our shoot targets with bow, darts, or gun try this analogy. If your shots are falling in the same spot forming a good group this is a high C p , and when the sighting is adjusted so this tight group of shots is landing on the bullseye, you now have a high C pk .” Tommy

In the event your automobile is much smaller than this new driveway (Half a dozen Sigma techniques), it doesnt amount for those who park it precisely around; it will match and you’ve got more than enough room to your sometimes front

“C pk measures how close you are to your target and how consistent you are to around your average performance. A person may be performing with minimum variation, but he can be away from his target towards one of the specification limit, which indicates lower C pk , whereas C p will be high. On the other hand, a person may be on average exactly at the target, but the variation in performance is high (but still lower than the tolerance band (i.e., specification interval). pk will be lower, but C p will be high. C pk will be higher only when you r meeting the target consistently with minimum variation.” Ajit

In such case plus C

“Consider a car and a garage. The garage defines the specification limits; the car defines the output of the process. If the car is only a little bit smaller than the garage, you had better park it right in the middle of the garage (center of the specification) if you want to get all of the car in the garage. If the car is wider than the garage, it does not matter if you have it centered; it will not fit. If you have a process that is in control and with little variation, you should be able to park the car easily within the garage and thus meet customer requirements. C pk tells you the relationship between the size of the car, the size of the garage and how far away from the middle of the garage you parked the car.” Ben

“The value itself can be thought of as the amount the process (car) can widen before hitting the nearest spec limit (garage door edge).C pk =1/2 means youve crunched nearest the door edge (ouch!)C pk =1 means youre just touching the nearest edgeC pk =2 means your width can grow 2 times before touchingC pk =3 means your width can grow 3 times before touching” Larry Seibel

Interpreting Pp, Ppk “Processes Abilities Index essentially tries to be sure in case your attempt that you really have made throughout the techniques try capable to see Customer CTQs (requirements). They differs from Processes Abilities in that Processes Abilities just is applicable so you’re able to a certain batch regarding issue. Trials on the batch might need to end up being a little higher so you’re able to become user of adaptation on group. Processes Results is only made use of whenever process control cannot be analyzed. An example of this really is to own a short pre-production focus on. Processes Overall performance basically uses take to sigma in calculation; Processes features spends the method sigma really worth calculated off both the new Swinging Assortment, Diversity or Sigma control maps.” Praneet