Solteros50 is an exclusive dating website for mature singles looking for a serious relationship here in Spain

Dating later in life can be hard, but this site is designed to make things as easy as possible and help you open up and meet some new people.

Users

Solteros50 is for mature users with the majority of the users being 50 years or older. It is aimed at mature users that are looking for a serious romance and a shot at real love. This is no casual dating site with a quick fling in mind. There is a fairly even mix of males to females meaning your chances of getting some great matches are high. This site is available globally so you can use it from all over the world and change your settings if you are travelling outside of Spain.

How do I sign up?

The sign-up process is a bit more complex than many other Feeld dating websites. That is because this is a site that wants to match up the right people who have similar interests and needs from the website. This means you need to take a personality test upon sign-up. The answers you provide will determine the match suggestions you are sent from the website. So make sure you set aside a good 10 minutes so you can fill it out properly.

Along with the test you also need to provide your personal information to make up the basis of your account. You need to provide your gender, the gender of those you want to meet on the site, your location, your age and your email address. You also need to create a password for access to the site.

Memberships & Costs

This site has both a free membership and paid option to choose from. The free option is good to get set up but you won’t get much further than that until you start paying for it.

Free Membership

With the free membership, you can get set up and start exploring the website. You can create your profile, add your chosen photos, search the site and check out the basic profiles of other users. However, at this point, you aren’t able to communicate with other users or send any messages.

Premium Membership

The premium membership gives you pretty much-unlimited access to the website. You can now check out the full version of others profiles including all their photos, add people you like to your favorites list and see everyone that has viewed your profile. And of course, you can also send and receive unlimited messages and begin chatting with the other users. This is a monthly membership and the more you pay for at a time, the cheaper it works out to be per month.

Features

Solteros50 allows you to use the search to find other users as well as being sent new match suggestions every day. This is based on the results of your personality test. Everyone you are sent will have provided similar answers and will hopefully be compatible with you.

There is the option to keep your photos blurry to protect your identity until you allow someone to see it. They will need to ask and get your approval first.

There is an online now tab and a new members tab to give you some options of people you can start chatting with now. It’s a good option to see new people you may not have come across yet.

The site is extremely clean looking and easy to use. Everything is laid out in an easy to locate way with all the tabs listed at the top of the screen.

If you are a mature adult looking for a serious relationship online, then Solteros50 will be a great site for you.