So don't get ripped off stay AAAWWWAAAYYY from these Dating Sights

XDating is a fraud

Hi Guys ,am http://hookupdate.net/escort-index/providence from riverside, California. real dumb and stupid! I should have known better.we had an online relationship going for several months.and shared with Mr a Buillshit story about some inheritance that she was suppose to get and need my financial help.FUCK! Was I fooled.this woman never existed and is/was a FAKE! So guys a lesson to the wise, be DAMN careful what u spend your money on! And don’t become homeless like I did.I almost committed suicide.

Her profile name is yoyino83 so you can check it out tell me if you think it’s legit. Sorry I didn’t already tell you that.

how do i know that the xdating scammers-which i did buy into for a month-will not be able to use my credit info to suck more money out of me. my bad wish i had seen the scams revealed stuff first thinking with the wrong head happens all the time

thanks for saving Me Money…I now know this is a CON?…I spent $60 with no action I was ripped off with X Meeting……

They have a link on there site that says help, message them and tell them you want the auto renewal taken off, and you do not want too be billed any longer

This tell how you can stop the billing process

Discovered an exact duplicate of a flickr photo from 5 years ago… a topless strawberry blonde posted on here.. Original was from Midwest, this 1 cleims ot be local.

Save your money no matter what any of the women say. Do not give them your FB!! No matter what you think, they are ALL fake. Sorry it’s the truth, don’t get burned…

And moved to Seattle in med by a women from a site called adult friend finder, I wired get lots of $$$ ,as a result of that plus other things like losing my wife and job,I became Homeless

Been on this site a couple of times gathering info too put out there to other men that worthless site. They make there money when you first start out before you join, you get plenty of messages from women, they don’t exist, there profiles are made up. As soon as you pay for a membership, you will send a message too someone who sent you a message before you joined, I promise you will never hear from that person again. They make there money, because don’t read the fine print in there terms agreement. They clearly state that these profiles don’t exist, they are made up, and there is no chance you will ever meet anyone. My advice, read the terms agreement, and stay away from these losers.

If anyone on this site needs any info, trust me I am the person you want too ask, been on this site for a couple of years trying too gather as much info, to share with people who out there.tou have a better chance of meeting a lady on the moon.

I set up a profile.. as a test.. I pick the worst of every catagory… “red eye’s”…. lol I lived in my moms basement… fat.. old… bald..unemployeed.. still got about 5 hits a day from serious hotties…. lol what idiot are out there that fall for this BS.