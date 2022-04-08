News Owned by Match Group, Match has been a popular online dating website since 1995 By Melissa Burgess - 39

If you have spent any time on online dating sites, then the Capitalized ‘M’ with acute heart logo is all too familiar to you and millions of other users. With a free subscription and several other generous offers, Match is undoubtedly one of the most popular dating websites where you can find love. One of the main reasons people flock to Match is the website’s versatility. Unlike its competitors Eharmony or Tinder, Match offers users a https://besthookupwebsites.org/seniorfriendfinder-review/ choice to look for casual flings and serious commitments. It has a reach of over 21 million users and is used globally. If the bar dating scene isn’t cutting it for you anymore, hop on over to one of the most trusted online dating websites in the world. Match has something for everyone – primarily because it has such a vast audience.

Bumble

In this day and age, women’s empowerment and safety are paramount for online dating. Due to failed attempts to match authentic users or have their inboxes frequently penetrated by creepy, persistent men, women often find online dating experiences less than enjoyable. Thankfully, Bumble understands this too natural problem and has decided to give women back the power. On Bumble, women can make the first move, leaving men in a ‘losing position,’ but women feel much more secure. Moreover, this app is LGBTQ-inclusive, which is another bonus. It will take you a maximum of 1 to 2 minutes to register a new account on this app. Finally, what I like about Bumble is its photo verification process. This process ensures that whoever you see on the Bumble app is the real deal- and you don’t end up getting catfishes. Like Tinder, Bumble also has free and paid options. And again, just like Tinder, the free option isn’t too restrictive. You can create your profile, match users, and even chat and send messages, which is excellent. If you are lonely or just looking to make friends, this app is perfect for you.

EliteSingles

EliteSingles is the ultimate dating website for you. Here, you will find other like-minded individuals who know what it’s like to have loved and lost and are ready to try it again. It is an excellent website for educated professionals interested in the left and right swipes and quick-gratifying encounters offered by other dating websites. It allows you to match with people who match your interests and your career goals, and educational values. EliteSingles promises to find you a match, which is much more than just a weekend fling. Their questionnaire has been designed specifically to get to know you better- in the real sense. More than a random questionnaire asking you about what you like to eat and what your dream destination is, this website provides a kind of psychological test to get into the depths of your personality. If you’re looking to get serious and find companionship again, EliteSingles is probably one of the best options for you. Once you get over the lengthy, psychology-test-like questionnaire, you stand a good chance of actually finding someone authentic on this website.

Zoosk

With over 40 million users currently, Zoosk is one of the largest online dating platforms. Zoosk had humble origins, though, starting as a simple Silicon Valley start-up. With an easy to navigate sign up process, Zoosk maintains its simplicity for users of all types. Social media plays a big part in our lives these days, and hence, the interface of Zoosk is heavily influenced by it. This includes alerts and notifications. Zoosk has an algorithm that filters out fake and unneeded profiles from its database so that you can browse freely without any risks. One of the good things about Zoosk is that it’s not entirely free. This keeps unwanted elements out and keeps only those genuinely interested in finding a potential partner. One of the most crucial selling points of Zoosk is that it has an intelligent feature that tracks down potential partners based on your likes and dislikes once you’re on the app. You don’t have to go through a million questions before finally ending up with someone. The app makes it so much more fun and more straightforward.