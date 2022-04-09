News Opportunity to Live in the United States! By Melissa Burgess - 34

I was having coffee with a friend of mine who was visiting Honolulu from Japan. The subject of why Japanese women like American men entered into our conversation as he, being that he is Japanese, is struggling to meet quality women in Tokyo.

There is one thing both my wife and I have seen over the past several years and check my source that is more and more mixed couples both here in Hawaii and in Japan. My friends question has been the topic of conversation between my wife and I, along with her Japanese friends, for quite some time.

But, very interesting is the fact that when walking the streets of Kyoto, or Honolulu, there are in fact many mixed couples comprised of an American male and a Japanese female.

That answer is fairly straight forward in that Japanese women tend to be thin and very attractive when compared to most American women.

After all, over the past 10 years American women tend to be heavier than they should be! Conversely the women of Japan have very small frames and an exotic look about them. No wonder why American men gravitate towards Asian women!

So, why do Japanese women prefer to date American men? Let’s take a quick look at some of the reasons American men seem to be the preferred choice for Japanese women.

Relationships in Japan – Unfulfilling!!

If you have spent any time in Japan, whether it be working there or for an extended vacation you cannot help but notice all of the sleepy salary men who ride the trains each and every day.

These hard working men, in wrinkled business suits, often will put in a very long day at the office then, after the office closes for that day, they will be expected to go out and drink with their coworkers or potential clients until the wee hours of the morning.

What this creates for the wife of one of these salary men is a non-marriage! The husband is seldom home thus creating a vacuum within the relationship almost from day one.

Day in, day out the wife is home alone tending to the children and taking care of the household. Quite often this creates a very lonely marriage arrangement for the wife which culminates with the wife often cheating on the husband.

When these guys are out drinking with their coworkers they are often at hostess bars or nightclubs where they are often meeting other women, thus resulting in extra marital relationships.

Marriage in Japan is very different from marriage in the United States or Europe. What women of Japan want is for a man to be home and ever-present to help take care of the family and be a husband.

This does not happen in Japan which leads many Japanese women to look outside of Japan for a potential husband.

As I am typing this post my wife, who is from Japan, chimes in and adds: “Japanese men are not kind and giving in their relationships.” Most Japanese men, according to my Japanese wife, do not put the woman first, but rather put themselves, their employer and their friends well before their marriages.

American Men are Better at Relationships!

Japanese men western men will open the door for women, will treat the women with respect and put the relationship with the woman as the main priority in their lives.

What I also find very interesting is that, in Japan, pornography is everywhere which results in women being looked at as “sexual objects” instead of being looked at as potential life partners!

As a matter of fact if you should ever find yourself riding a very crowded train in Japan you will encounter numerous men reading pornographic magazines out in public.

American and European men will wine and dine a woman they are interested in. They will express emotional feelings verbally to the woman with no trepidation.

They will also make significant efforts to spend quality time with any woman they are interested in having a relationship with. Japanese men struggle with all of the above mentioned items.

An Opportunity to Rebel.

I still remember the very sexy Japanese girl I dated just before I met my wife. She was a jazz dancer who performed in Tokyo… and let me tell you she was a looker! She was also very artistic and creative in how she approached life and her relationships.

She was considerably much younger than myself and was constantly struggling with her parents’ expectations of marrying a Japanese salary man.

Her extended stay here in Honolulu gave her a chance to Rebel against her parents’ expectations while at the same time snubbing Japanese Society.

Many of the English language schools here in Honolulu cater to the young Japanese female who is seeking to spend time away from Japan to enjoy our island paradise.

These women are often escaping the realities of Japanese Life and family obligation in an effort to find love with an American man. Quite often this rebellion leads to Japanese parents becoming very upset with their dily relationships.

So, this is why Japanese women like American men! Of course let’s not forget, American and European men are different in appearance and personality from Japanese men – that’s a given.

The above mentioned three reasons are why it should be easy for western men to attract a beautiful young Japanese girl with little difficulty.

Want to meet a Japanese woman? Do you find women of Japan to be very attractive? Then what’s holding you back from taking the necessary steps to meet one of these special ladies? It’s all up to you! Get your butt to Japan and spend some time there. You will be glad you did!