On christmas Eve, Patrick pertains to Sabrina’s put, and demonstrates he or she is chose to stay with Robin

He apologizes so you’re able to Sabrina having breaking their cardiovascular system, however, she simply asks him to leave tearfully immediately following providing him Emma’s Christmas gift

He returns to Robin, and additionally they get back. It spend Christmas together, even in the event Robin seems awkward when Emma reveals the woman provide and claims she already have they, then opens Sabrina’s present, and you will says it is what she need. Patrick ensures Robin one with the woman back is the only gift Emma means.

On the The fresh Year’s Eve, Sam will come from the with Danny Morgan, the woman child having Jason. Just after she makes, Patrick try thinking about to be able to features a child, while Robin appear more, the guy asks their on with other son. Robin ily existence back just like the she appreciated it in advance of new stuff comes into its lifestyle. Patrick relents, in addition they plan to celebrate the Year with her. He’s Emma officiate while they replace their vows at nighttime.

Regarding the new year, Patrick discovers off Felix that Sabrina was pregnant and you can thoughts more than so you’re able to the lady flat to talk to this lady about the child. When Patrick happens, Sabrina helps make Carlos mask whenever she hears your on home. Patrick will come in and asks Sabrina if the the woman is expecting, and therefore she confirms. However, Carlos interrupts her or him and you can states Patrick he does not have any to worry about supporting the lady since the he is the father out of Sabrina’s guy. Sabrina verifies that it, and says to Patrick she slept that have Carlos the night time Robin returned within the relationship. Patrick welcomes that it, and you can happens tells Robin. Robin try alleviated, however, if you’re Patrick hugs the girl, he is shown to-be unwillingly delighted.

Robin throws this lady term throughout the powering on Head off Group, and Patrick could there be in the event that Panel declares they’ve produced a great choice. To each other Robin Patrick’s shock, new board announces you to definitely they will have rented Obrecht up to the point. Robin are distressed you to Obrecht has received out in what she did so you’re able to this lady, as well as Patrick. The guy threatens to get rid of, however, Obrecht states she understands he is less than package, and therefore he could be required in order to continue to work here. Robin states she actually is not, and will not focus on the lady. Meanwhile, Elizabeth discovers regarding Sabrina’s sit, and you may attempts to give Patrick possible until she finds out regarding the Obrecht are rented. Sabrina begs Elizabeth to save the lady wonders.

He inquires in the this lady well-becoming and you will guarantees the lady he could be there to support her

Patrick brings Emma be effective someday in the her demand, regardless if Robin informs they both to remain out of Obrecht. not, after they already been around, Obrecht attempts to winnings Emma over, and you will Emma spitefully warns their from. Obrecht chastises Patrick having their daughter’s choices, however, he says to this lady to stay free from Emma. Sabrina turns up, and Emma increases so you’re able to her, claiming she misses the lady. Although not, Obrecht instantaneously becomes with the Sabrina on the are later for work, then states Sabrina’s pregnancy such an enthusiastic inconsequential situation. Emma then requires Sabrina if it’s true, whenever you are Obrecht claims that Patrick ‘s the father. Sabrina makes that have Emma, and you can Patrick says to Obrecht that he’s maybe not the father, in order to hold back of everyone’s private lives.

Britt up coming shows up, and lets the lady mommy know that she cannot take pleasure in working for this lady any further compared to the remaining portion of the personnel do. Britt also learns regarding the Sabrina’s pregnancy, and Patrick claims they are one another relieved and you will distressed new child’s perhaps not their. Britt later on apologizes in order to Patrick to own lying in the her guy, and claims she’s altered while the she had Ben. Patrick forgives the girl, claiming it is turned out to discover the best. After, Sabrina comes up to help you your, and you may shows that she lied, and you may Patrick is basically the father out-of the woman child. Patrick asks regarding Carlos, and Sabrina states she never jak poslat zprÃ¡vu nÄ›komu na lovestruck slept that have your, plus it is actually their tip so you can lay towards baby, perhaps not hers. Patrick requires as to why, and you can Sabrina claims she wasn’t probably have fun with the woman baby in order to get between him and you can Robin how Britt performed. Patrick is still also aggravated to genuinely talk to Sabrina, and you may leaves with Emma.