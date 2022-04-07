News My boyfriend and I have been dating for a few weeks I am a very affectionate person but he isn’t By Melissa Burgess - 44

inplace-infolinks

My boyfriend and I have been dating for a few weeks I am a very affectionate person but he isn’t

: No, probably not. The only way would be for him to seek medical help, but that’s a weakness. Trust me, I know. I hope things get better for you. anon2479

She told me she never understood why both people needed to have an orgasm and I told her that sex is like Chinese food; it’s not over until you both get a fortune cookie

I really like my boyfriend but if he isn’t satisfying my needs that is why people cheat. I don’t cheat I just leave them. I don’t do cheating. I just wish he would be more affectionate. anon2469

I’m an 18 year old girl. I’ve been seeing this guy for a while and I finally got up the courage to tell him that I love him, but when he asked me why and how I knew it was love that I was feeling, I began tripping over my own words like an idiot and couldn’t get the words out of my mouth to tell him what I feel. It’s gotten to the point where I’m afraid to even open up to him, even though he constantly is open with me.

Whenever I’m with him, I never can bring myself to make the first move, no matter how badly I want to, no matter what the situation, even if it’s just a phone call, a kiss, a hug, anything remotely intimate. What’s wrong with me? anon2300

Gosh, some women are never happy. If the guy wants sex, the women complain. If the guy doesn’t want sex, the women complain. Ladies, count your blessings if your hubby doesn’t touch you. A feminist would be thrilled with such a man. anon2128

So this girl I was with has withheld affection at critical times at least three times now. The first time I had given her a back massage and she never returned the favor. The second time we had sex and I gave her multiple orgasms but she refused to let me have one and finish up. I found this to be cruel and stupid and abhorrent.

Not all men are depraved sexual monsters!

It really upset me and rubbed me wrong, literally. I have given up being with such a person who cannot reciprocate affection at such basic levels. sadas

My boyfriend is the most perfect partner in every way. They say it is the small things that show a person that you love them and he does them all, but over time our intimate relationship has disappeared. He always holds my hand and cuddles me but will not touch me in a way that will maybe lead to deeper intimacy.

He says that I am his life and that he wants to spend the rest of his life with me, so why not show me in a intimate way? I have told him that I need this and he says that he will try, but then nothing changes. Please, can any guys out there help me to understand this?

I have also tried not saying anything and waiting for it to come from him but he seems fine with the way things are now. I don’t want to lose him. What can i do? Please help! anon2119

I am in a relatively new relationship. Well, we dated when we were young, then moved on we both got married, and then divorced. We reunited after 25 years over the internet, as I had moved countries. We fell hopelessly in love and after visiting each other for extended periods of time over two years he moved countries charlotte sugar daddy websites to join me.