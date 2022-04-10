News I want to prosecute him for identity theft and mental abuse if I can prove this? By Melissa Burgess - 21

The funny thing is, that I know for a fact he loves me unconditionally

Do I prove it is him when he uses my Google accounts and makes new ones I’m not aware of. My husband has left me for these hookup sites he has lied to me and everyone else about him using them he is saying it’s me when I questioned him he got violent destroyed our home smashing everything it just won’t stop I have PFA and he put one on me saying I’m mentally abusing him with these sites I tried to hurt myself I couldn’t believe he would do this after 26 years

I need to know if there is a way to do a social media search on my spouse that is really free and hidden fees doesn’t pop up?

I believe my husband may be having an online affair but I’m not sure and I really need to find out. This is driving me crazy. I am out of work at the time and can’t afford to pay to do a search. But he takes his phone with him everywhere in the house and he has notiffications coming in at really late hours of the night. I have seen a lot of messages on hiis Gmail from dating sites and I have even checked them out. They are being sent to the same name on his Gmail that he has on the dating site. He only says its not him and he gets very upset. I have looked at his Facebook friends and thrers no random females he’s friends with. But under his friends list none of these females are marked his friends.But I have clicked on several of their profiles and it shows him as their friend. He also has some of them on his messenger and he is mutual friends with them and he is under a group chat. I seen no messages from him but I have seen where they are sending them to him. I just want to know the truth. Me and my husband were highschool sweethearts and we lost contact for 23years. But about 4 years ago I started searching for him on Facebook. I found him and we started talking again. Two months later he asked me on the phone if I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him and I said yes. He traveled over 600 miles to be with me and then we got married and everything was perfect. Until one day I was looking at his phone and seen on his Gmail a messege sent to him from another woman. It showed where he had been messeging her and sending her his picture. So I called him at work and ask him about it. He rushed home as fast as he could and he was about in tears when he got home swearing it wasnt him. I just thought maybe someone stole his identity. So I let it go. After that was when we starting arguing and things started changing. I just want to know the truth . He always has. Since highschool and that is what is confusing me so badly. I have tried: Confronting him. making fake profiles oon dating sites to see if he was on any. I have done everything I could think of. But nothing. I think it was caused by: All I can think is that maybe it was because of me always accusing him and assuming he was doing this.