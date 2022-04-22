News I might prefer to hear away from you By Melissa Burgess - 22

Great to listen to of Winchelsea. My gt parent emigrated in order to Rhode Island away from State Louth. Four sisters emigrated to Australia. I have a letter printed in 1882 away from cousin John Taaffe Winchelsea to my gt grandfather. Around three out of John’s sons hitched around three Hoey sisters. John passed away during the 1901 during the Swan Slope Australian continent. Another away from my gt grandfathers brothers lived in Geelong and an effective aunt from inside the Terang Post. Top, Susan

A couple even more labels to increase record. You’re Tarrant. There are a number of them within the Mallow that have also a good crossroad entitled in their mind. One other was my personal gr grandmother’s name, Nagle. Sweet site! Martha

Hello Guys, I am watching your website and particularly appreciate the new photos. We have not ever been to help you Ireland and you will am splitting to find indeed there so it is great having a examine. I’m researching Bridget Donovan my 3rd Great-grandmother just who appear from Midleton, Cork. She was among Irish Famine Orphans who had been sent over to Australian continent within the Earl Gray Design and is rescued off Midleton Workhouse. We have put the detail sof the woman excursion on a site which have a pledge away from hooking up up with someone who you will understand something. Bridget is your quinessential undetectable girl ever and i also are unable to also select their demise which provides you some tip exactly how undetectable she try. I additionally research the surnames Curtin away from Cork Urban area, O’Sullivan and you may Egan out of Mallow and you may Scannell. Best wishes, Rowena Sydney, Australia

Rowena… I would have some light to shed abreast of George Merritt and you will Bridget Donovan and wish to make contact.

Hello Michael, I just discovered your message claiming you could forgotten particular light with the George Merritt and Bridget Donovan. Best wishes, Rowena

My personal higher great-grandmother was Mary McGoss off Condition Cork. Produced c1805. She married an united kingdom soldier who had been stationed inside the Ireland. Their name are John Rates produced during the Cheshire, The united kingdomt. What I have could have been handed down off friends so you’re able to family, one generation to another. These two anybody seem to have been lost with time. It ended up when you look at the Albany, Ny, America however, I could come across nothing one to tells me they began. Might you help me? Thank you so much, Sally Ward

You mentioned, within the an email appealing me to your own group, that there had been De- Courcys on County Cork area – is the fact latest or better to the previous otherwise have been they this new Kinsale members of the family? Every pointers I have discovered in the usa (that’s little or no) is that my personal De- Courcy ancestor originated from Ireland – don’t know when otherwise where but would-have-been within the otherwise ahead of 1854.

Anyway, love the pictures

Hello Mike, My personal Great grandmother try Editha VARIAN (VERIEN). Dad Stephen VARIAN whom partnered Edith CONNELL inside or around 1817. I thought it actually was Coachford,, CORK.

I really hope you have been profitable in finding the Buckleys!

You will find enrolled in the newsletter as We plan an effective visit to Ireland second elizabeth O’Reilly on your range of surnames getting State Cork. My maternal dad try an O’Reilly and we also enjoys traced their ancestry back into early 1800s, all O’Reilly’s in his ancestry existed during the Condition Cork considering census ideas.

Through the “tools” out of DNA data and you will origins, it is completely verified you to definitely my personal bloodstream truly streams with the treasures natural to many of families exactly who label County Cork “home”. My ancestry comes with Roche, Barry, O’Keefe, Get noticed, Kennedy, Kenny, Burke, Nugent, O’Sullivan, O’Connell, and you can O’Connor, among others. I was only astonished to not ever comprehend the surname Nagle, as the Honora Nagle [a distant ancestor off exploit] and Edmund Burke was indeed basic cousins In my opinion. And additionally, my personal Irish blood is away from my personal dad’s mother’s front. She, herself, is good Raleigh and you can allegedly pertaining to Sir Walter, the second from exactly who achieved his property from the Emerald Area to the part the guy starred throughout the Desmond rebellions. MAHALO.