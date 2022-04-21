News How To Get Started On Plenty of Fish By Melissa Burgess - 15

How To Get Started On Plenty of Fish

Each search tool has a pull-down menu where you can 5 or 6 different criteria. For instance, if you search By Bio, you can specify height, ethnicity, body type, eye and hair color:

When searching by age using the Filter & Sort tool, keep in mind POF restricts you to messaging users within 14 years of your own age.

So if you’re into the May/December thing, this site doesn’t make it easy. Changing your birthday isn’t an option, you can only alter that date (and your gender) within 2 weeks of signing up.

You can sort your results by newest users or last online. Attractive singles on POF tend to get bombarded with messages, so sending messages to new users can give you a chance to catch their attention before their inboxes get overwhelmed.

To save time, only send messages to women who were active on the site within the last few days, preferably within 24 hours. Sorting your results by last online can help ensure you’re not sending messages to women who rarely check in.

For more on how to go about this, read this article on copying & pasting your way to more responses and dates.

You can download POF’s dating app for iOS or Android, or sign up at POF. You have to fill out a multi-section questionnaire, and almost all the fields are mandatory.

It consists of 73 multiple choice personality questions, the answers to which will help improve your match quality, according to the dating site.

Once you’ve got all the questions out of the way, it’s time to focus on the real meat and potatoes of your profile.

POF profiles are typically shorter than what you’d find on a more serious site like Match , but they’re no less important.

Step 1: Nail The Username And Headline

The first step is coming up with a username, and to stand out on POF, you need a good one.

Check out these 15 examples of irresistible POF usernames so you can pick one one that attracts women for you (or at least doesn’t repel them!)

When she checks her messages, your username is going to make an instant impression and if it’s a bad one, you can kiss your chances of a response goodbye.

When your headline catches her eye and actually makes her stop and think for a moment, she’s staring at your picture for that much longer.

An effective headline needs to be creative and interesting, but try to keep the words simple and easy to read researchers discovered that using simple language is perceived as more attractive because people are instinctively drawn towards words that are easy to remember and pronounce.

Headlines like Insert headline here and adfdasfadf are instant turn offs. You don’t want to give the impression you’re not taking your profile (or dating) seriously, or worse that you’re on the south end of the intelligence spectrum.

Get inspired by these 15 best headlines for POF, because if you sound desperate, boring, or lonely she’s moving on to the next guy.

Step 2: Write A Profile She Can’t Resist

It’s true that choosing strong photos is the most important aspect of setting up your POF account. But unless your looks are on par with Ryan Gosling, a terrible profile will torpedo your chances of meeting high quality women.

There’s also a space to list your interests, and a First Date idea. Remember, this is one of the most popular free sites in the world, so seizing every opportunity to capture her interest is essential.