How to Find Out if Someone Has a Dating Profile: Is Your Significant Other Cheating On You?

Have you ever wondered how to find out if someone has a dating profile, like your boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse?

This situation comes up more often than you’d think. Usually, you’re dating someone or married and suspect your partner might be using dating sites recreationally to meet up with other people.

Often, you’re new to dating each other and unsure of your status. You might be too embarrassed to ask if they still have a dating profile and want to research on your own.

Tips to Find Out if Someone Has a Dating Profile

Finding someone’s profile on dating sites is less straightforward than finding someone’s hidden social media accounts. However, should you want to be your own private investigator, pour yourself a glass of wine, settle into the couch, and try the following:

Tip #1: Find Someone on Dating Sites by Email

The easiest way to find someone’s dating profile is by using thier email address. Enter your partner’s email address into the login box on the dating site you suspect they’re using. It’s important to not only check the most popular dating sites like Tinder and Bumble. But To increase your chances of finding the accounts, also look at platforms like POF, OkCupid, and Hinge.

Look for an error message, like “wrong password,” etc., which will confirm they do have an account. Another possibility is to use the “forgot password” option while some sites won’t tell you whether that email address is affiliated with an account, many will tell you.

The drawback is that it won’t usually tell you if someone has a current account or not. Often, people have deactivated their accounts while they pursue a new relationship but haven’t deleted it entirely. This isn’t always intentional, as dating sites make it harder to remove accounts than deactivate.

Therefore, this strategy works better for married people, who want to rule out or confirm any dating site activity. Beware that your partner will likely see a ‘reset’ password email in their inbox and might rightly suspect your involvement!

Tip # 2: Create an Account on Dating Profiles Yourself

You can create an account to spy on your partner and look for potential or ongoing infidelity. You can use your name or a false persona. This sometimes backfires when the person you’re checking up on isn’t doing anything and instead finds out about your dating site or accuses you of cheating on them! You might also find yourself being tempted by others on the site.

It’s easy for a jealous lover to become a catfish with a fake profile. Creating www.besthookupwebsites.org/grindr-review/ a fake profile is often restricted legally. If you do go this route, create your profile, do a search of your partner’s general age and criteria, and then if you don’t find them on the site, delete (not deactivate) your account immediately!

Tip #3: Become a Phone Thief to Find Them on Dating Sites

No, don’t steal their phone as that is sure to backfire and start a fight. Instead, borrow their phone to make a quick “phone call.” Familiarize yourself in advance with how to search for apps on their particular brand of phone.

Frequently used apps can often be accessed on the lock screen (on an iPhone by swiping down, on an Android go to the Google Play Store and click My Apps, then look at installed). Look for alerts from popular dating sites like Tinder, or Adult Friend Finder, etc.