How Is It Possible to Avoid Fake Bots and Profiles?

Usability

You’ll encounter no issues when navigating the website because the layout is quite organized and neat. Most of the features are easily accessible with buttons clearly visible. It’s actually a good thing considering the target group for this dating site being singles over the age of 50. You won’t face any trouble creating an account and then find matches https://hookupdate.net/mature-women-hookup/ using search filters. There’s nothing flashy on the homepage, but it does the job quite nicely.

Costs and Prices

OurTime offers various packages to help you select what works for you. You can opt for a Standard Subscription or go for a Value Subscription depending on your budget. The value subscription is going to offer more perks, though, which helps you become more visible on site.

Real Life Reviews

“I’ve tried many other sites, but nothing helped me find partners over 50 until I landed on OurTime. It’s just perfect for people like me looking for senior dating.”

“Not every dating site caters to the needs of mature singles, but OurTime seems to be different, as it kept me interested from the very first moment I joined it. Still using it for regular chats.”

Security

The website looks quite secure, as they’ve utilized the most advanced encryption techniques to protect your data and payment details. As there’s no mechanism to check every profile for authenticity, you’re going to find a few fake profiles every now and then. Be cautious and insist on having a video chat after your initial interaction with the person.

Premium Extras

Premium members will gain access to premium extras, most of which are designed to improve your website’s visibility. PromoteMe is one such feature that works to make your profile more visible by occupying a top place in search results. For seniors, sending virtual gifts is a great way to grab their attention, and OurTime helps you here with their feature called “Virtual Gifts”. By using ConnectMe feature, you can get a virtual phone number to have direct interaction with your potential dating partner. This protects your privacy and still gives you the chance to be more intimate with your partner.

Cancellation

No issues have been witnessed by members who tried to cancel their subscription, so you won’t experience any, either. Still, you can get in touch with the customer support if you face any trouble accessing the option in your account section.

You need to be careful when sending and receiving messages and be able to read between the lines to judge if the message comes from a real person or not. Trying video chat is a way to discourage scammers, and you can try calling them using a virtual number you get from OurTime.

How Do You Pick up Seniors on OurTime?

It’s easier than you might think, as search filters are extensive, and the database is huge. Run a search, and there will be several matches to contact through chat, instant messaging, and even phone conversation. Play your cards right, and you’ll win a date in no time.

Effective Tips for Successful Dating

Be honest when creating your profile and never lie about your age or marital status, especially when you’re looking for senior dating. As there’s no survey on OurTime, it’s important to fill out your profile page on your own and in the best way possible. Let others know if you’re looking for friends or you’re after something much more realistic and long-term.

Is OurTime Safe to Use?

Yes, the website is quite safe, as far as the security of your data is concerned. They don’t have a system in place to check profiles for authenticity, so you have to be cautious there.