News Hi I am from Trinidad and 43 years of age By Melissa Burgess - 32

inplace-infolinks

Hi I am from Trinidad and 43 years of age

I HAVE UAE LIGHT VEHICLE DRIVING LISENCE I WANT TO GO UK CAN I GO AND I WANT TO DO A JOB IN UK CAN I DO JOB IN UK

I have over 10 years experience in driving trailor trucks and operating crane and forklift in the oil industries. I am interested in obtaining a driving job in Canada. How should i go about doing so?

Hi I have 7 years gulf experience in as a container driver now i am intrested to work in canada as same . what should i do for this

sir, i have havey bus, light bus and light wechile license of U A E .sir i want job in canada.sir can i get job there .sir please what i have to do to get job in canada.please give me information.thank you much and bye bye.

hello Sir, i have a USAEU driverslicens can i drive with it in hawaii. please let me know thank u

If not, an auto club could probably give yo information

Hi I have a valid light vechile driving license and an experience of more than 15 yrs in driving, I want a job on this base in Australia or Canada. What should I do for this

HALLO, I HAVE A CAMEROONIAN HEAVY VECHILE,HEAVY BUS,AND HEAVY MECHINERY TRACTOR)LICIENCES.HERE I GET AN INTERNATIONAL DRIVING PERMIT IN CATAGARIES (B,C,D,E).NOW I https://hookupdate.net/escort-index/west-valley-city/ WANT TO GO TO USA FOR A HIGHER HIGT OF MY CARREA.CAN I DRIVE ALL THAT ABOVE VECHILES THERE.IF NO WHAT IS THE PROCCESS THERE.AND HOW CAN AND OVERSEA APPLICAN MOVE TO ABROUD FOR EMPLOMENT.

Hi I have a vaid light vechile driving license and i wan a job on this based in Australia or Canada.So wt can i do for this

hello iseen info about international licence iwonder if you could help me iam from india could you give me info about indian licence please thanks

I need Help.Its not real clear on this. Us and Colombia I have a 90 day suppension can I drive on my other countries dl

HALLO, I HAVE A CAMEROONIAN HEAVY VECHILE,HEAVY BUS,AND HEAVY MECHINERY TRACTOR)LICIENCES.HERE I GET AN INTERNATIONAL DRIVING PERMIT IN CATAGARIES (B,C,D,E).NOW I WANT TO GO TO USA FOR A HIGHER HIGT OF MY CARREA.CAN I DRIVE ALL THAT ABOVE VECHILES THERE.IF NO WHAT IS THE PROCCESS THERE.AND HOW CAN AND OVERSEA APPLICAN MOVE TO ABROUD FOR EMPLOMENT.

You need to find out who provides this service in Trinidad and Tobago and apply to them. Usually it’s a national organiszation such as an auto club.

im syed naseeruddin i need job and my ex 2years and i have dubai licance all vehcles ex. hadicap carriage, light vehicle,heavy vehicle,light bus,heavy bus,tractor of light mechanical equipmement,tractor or heavy mechanical equipmement ex.

i need job in dubai and i have uae driving licence 4y old. and i have good experience about dibai rouds.i have valid light driving licence.thanks

I have duel Resid

i need a truck driver job in united states i have valid heavy driving licence U A E /Saudi Arabia & India

sir, i am u.a.e driver. i am having internation licence. i am having good experience. preivisios i am working in bmw company.

I am an Ontario resident looking to get an International Driving Permit because I will be working in California. CAA is the retailer who offers them here in Canada. But it says right on the CAA website that IDP’s issued by CAA are not valid in North America. Other sites say IDP’s are valid in any country that has sign into the agreement. So which is it? Are CAA IDP’s valid in the US or aren’t they