Founded in 2007, Zoosk is a global matchmaking brand name with a focus on data-based, real-time matchmaking

Zoosk is a flagship make of Spark Networks SE, America’s 3rd premier public online dating providers, on the New York stock market United states beneath the ticker icon “LOV,” with head office in Berlin, Germany , and workplaces in ny and Utah

Zoosk will come in 80 nations and 25 languages. It includes customers the chance to fulfill, big date, and find web connection through a mix of messaging and video clip application livestreaming.

Spark networking sites SE in its latest form will be the consequence of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 therefore the extension of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019

Spark channels have more or less one million monthly paying clients internationally, with a widening portfolio of superior and freemium online dating programs like Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle , Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles and eDarling, amongst others

ParshipMeet people was a worldwide marketplace frontrunner in internet dating. Using its distinctively diverse companies means, the firm covers your whole spectrum of the web dating industry, starting from personal relationships with a very good amusement component considering real time video online streaming, to severe matchmaking. ParshipMeet class’s brand portfolio consists of worldwide winning and set up companies with subservient strengths. Social online dating and amusement software MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, GROWLr, and LOVOO focus on personal associations, recreation https://datingmentor.org/cs/seniorblackpeoplemeet-recenze/, and neighborhood. Matchmaking services instance eharmony or European-based Parship utilize logical solutions to help men find her mate for a compatible, happier long-lasting partnership. Based in Hamburg, Germany , the business at this time utilizes a workforce greater than 1,100 in eight organizations around the world.

