Ex Girlfriend Keeps Blocking and Unblocking Me

1. When she unblocks you, she gets annoyed that you’re texting her too much

Sometimes, if a woman has cut off all communication with her ex (e.g. she’s blocked his number so he can’t call or text her, she’s unfriended him on social media), she might feel a little guilty about it.

She may then start thinking something along the lines of, “Maybe I’ve been too hard on my ex. After all, we did care for each other once, so maybe cutting him entirely out of my life like that isn’t really fair to him. Besides, if I’m honest with myself, I have to admit that he’s not all bad and that he’s quite a nice guy in many ways. I suppose I can unblock him and interact with him again from time to time.”

She then goes ahead and unblocks his number, only for him to start texting her all the time and about nothing in particular.

What he doesn’t realize, however, is that texts can be annoying when the person who is sending you texts isn’t someone that you have feelings of respect, attraction or love for.

So, if your ex girlfriend keeps blocking and unblocking you, make sure that it’s not because you’re annoying her by over texting.

Remember: Your intentions might be good, but it just won’t matter to your ex girlfriend if she’s no longer feeling respect, attraction and love for you.

You should only use text if it’s absolutely necessary and only as a stepping stone to getting her on a phone call with you, so you can then re-attract her and get her to meet up with you in person.

On a phone call, it’s so much easier for her to see that you’ve changed and improved since the break up.

As she listens to the confidence in your voice and smiles and laughs and feels good to be talking to you again, she naturally starts to feel attracted to you again.

Some of her walls start coming down and then, when you suggest a meet up, rather than make excuses as to why she doesn’t want to see you again, she instead feels curious about the new you.

As a result, she drops her defenses and says, "Yes" to seeing you in person again and seeing where things go from there.

2. She just unblocks you to check that you’re still missing her and wanting her, so she can move on with that peace of mind

So, even though she’s blocked his number on her phone, she may occasionally unblock him to see what he’s up to and if he’s moving on without her.

She might then text him and say something along the lines of, “Hey, I was thinking about you. How have you been?”

If he then responds with something like, “Hey! I’m so glad you’ve unblocked me. I’ve been thinking about you too! I really miss you,” she will know that he hasn’t been moving on and that he’s probably been feeling sad and lonely and struggling to get over her and she will feel better about herself.

She will then block him again and focus on moving on and finding herself a replacement guy, without having to worry about him moving on first.

3. She has mixed feelings about you and isn’t sure if she should get back with you

For example: Some days she might be thinking about her ex and remember all the good things about him (e.g. he was honest and reliable, he treated her well, he made her feel loved and appreciated).