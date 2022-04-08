News Don’t: Ask him his relationship status/about other women in his life/demand any information from him By Melissa Burgess - 31

inplace-infolinks

Don’t: Ask him his relationship status/about other women in his life/demand any information from him

(super secret optional bonus) step 3:

Imagine something lighthearted, playful and funny… Maybe even a bit flirty, and let yourself relax, think about it, and enjoy it for a bit before you text him. Allow yourself to get in a lighthearted flirty mood. Then, when you’re feeling great (and just a little bit naughty), type out that text. It’ll come across to him in a big way.

Step 4:

If you skipped step 3 (like a doofus ), and you’re feeling relaxed and in control (like a doofus ), write him the text.

That’s it! When you get your emotions totally under control before you text him, there won’t be any stress, fear, or worry that leaks into the text itself.

That way, he can tell that you’re honestly OK with whether he texts back or not, and it takes all the pressure off him in his mind.

He’s not instinctively thinking, “Ahh crap, if I don’t say the right thing here she’s going to blow up, what does she want?” he’s thinking, “Oh, she is cool and not desperate for me to write her back. That’s cool. Ironically, I want her even more now.”

For a closer look into why men don’t call or text back, check out: Man Decoder: Why Doesn’t He Call Back?

Texting Do’s and Don’ts

When it comes to texting a guy, not all texts are created equal. Here are a few do’s and don’t’s you can add to your text etiquette repertoire.

Don’t: Text him generic questions like “How’s it going?” “What’s your day been like so far?” “What’s up?” That’s BORING.

Do: Feel totally comfortable whatever happens, whether he responds or doesn’t respond or hucks his phone into the moon. It’s not your problem, because you’re happy whether you’re with him or doing stuff on your own.

Don’t: Ask him anything that comes off as needy, demanding, or interrogational, like “Where are you?” “What are you doing right now?” “I can see what clothes you’re wearing…”

Do: Keep it light. Especially if it’s your first message to him, keep things fun, playful, and not at all serious.

Think more, “Hey I’m going to a museum tonight at 9 and it’s supposed to be really cool, do you want to come?” and less, “Oh my GOD you HAVE to come to this museum with me tonight it’s going to be AMAZING and if you don’t go you’re TOTALLY missing out why wouldn’t you go do you want to come?”

Do: Keep it short. Nobody likes getting a text that’s paragraphs long (or even one paragraph long). Well, I know a lot of women wish they could get a text like this… but guys don’t like it. If you’re writing a novel on your phone, you’re turning him off, so make like Hemingway and keep things brief.

Guy Confession: “My ex girlfriend used to literally send me text after text when I wouldn’t respond. It drove me completely nuts. There’s a reason she’s my ex. Hearing that noise go off on my phone would seriously just annoy me so much sometimes.” –Chad, Los Angeles, 26

Don’t: Send him multiple texts in a row. If he didn’t respond to the first one, there could be a few reasons why. Maybe he didn’t have his phone on him. Maybe he saw it, but didn’t have time to respond to it at that moment and is planning on texting back later sexsearch review. Maybe he saw it and has no interest in responding. Maybe his phone is out of battery. Maybe he got eaten by a dinosaur.