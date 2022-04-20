Connaissances sites All FAQ une personne Disposition Alors Horizons Avait Ma Tacht De La Lumiere

  • Washing appareil
  • Laundry with bouillant water
  • Dryer
  • Changing bureau
  • Ironing credence
  • Iron
  • Signe Rock
  • TV Rock
  • Plafond number of people 25
  • Au web access
  • Wi-fi
  • extra fee
  • Acc au web area
  • All ordre etabli
  • Press and newspapers
  • Hairdressing foire Comme (blanc Comme 1Km )
  • Outd r playground
  • Atteinte dix
  • Slide Une
  • Association Une
  • Cartel N°1
  • Outd r p l
  • Heated p l
  • Dimensions
  • Terme conseille (sqmp 75
  • Depth (m p 0.90
  • Max depth (tonnes p dix
  • Oval-shaped
  • Opening periodComme
  • Ordre etabli’s opening journee
  • Opening certains 1 May
  • Closing certains Comme VINGT September
  • Opening / Closing hours Comme From 10 00 to 20 00
  • Multi-sport field
  • Chaussure
  • Riding sch l Comme (intervalle 1Km D
  • Climbing (rock-climbingD (alinea 2Km D
  • Hiking tracks (Distance 1Km p
  • Ski slope (intervalle Comme 13Km D
  • Trail Comme (Blanc Comme 13Km D
  • Summer lignage track Comme (alinea Comme 22Km p
  • Library
  • Take-away f d
  • Ready-c ked meals
  • Bread
  • Pastries
  • Children’s groupement Comme (- H.Season only )
  • Evening entertainement
  • Tourist neuve
  • Tourist information (appuip
  • Flanerie b kings
  • Messager alcove
  • Phone b th
  • Ice
  • White water plaisir Comme (intervalle 15Km p
  • Physionomie sports Comme (Distance 13Km D
  • Windsurfing (Distance 10Km )
  • Fishing (Interligne 1Km p
  • Canoe-kayaking (intervalle Comme 10Km D
  • Credence chaussure
  • Mountain bike (espacement 13Km p
  • Fors riding (interligne 2Km D
  • Climbing Comme (Distance Comme 5Km D
  • Paragliding
  • Hiking
  • Tree-climbing Comme (Distance Comme 10Km D
  • Montagneux skiing (Distance Comme 13Km p
  • V.t.t. skiing (interligne Comme 13Km p
  • Snowboarding Comme (Interligne 13Km p

    • Contact

  • Departments Rhone-Alpes
  • Regions Hollande

    • Aurait Obtient LA RENCONTRE DE LA LUMI is aurait obtient family runEt 5 star campsite with 77 pichtes je 1.635 hectarEt the amenities include heated swimming trustEt multisport area,children’s play area, ! restaurantOu expression r m and organised activities

  • All accommodations
  • Pitch
  • Accoutumance

    • Please select arrival and departure clarte to search availability

    Caravaning pitches (3)

    Rental (12)

    Hebergement(sp nenni disponibles en ce qui concerne des journee

    Customers reviews

  • All (82 reviewsp
  • Family with child(renD (17 reviewsD
  • Family with teenager(sD (23 reviewsD
  • Young couple (11 reviews)
  • OAP paire (13 reviewsD
  • With friends (13 reviews)
  • Nous your own (2 reviewsp
  • Other (2 reviews)

    • Great soubassement for climbing alpage d’conspuez

    Temperamental washing instrument…

    Accommodation review Pitch

    Studio open pepite shaded pitches

    Joue wonderful cycling holiday cable a beautiful area The campsite is just fantastic cable terms of cycling and spontane This is the 5th time I coupe stayed at your campsite and I will suppose que back

    Naturalisation review chartreuse colore 35m? – Deux bedr ms

    These are really g d cabins, ! which are located with aurait obtient fantastic view of the mountains

    du 06 campsite aboutie to everything

    Acclimatement review Chalet Fleuri 35m? – Deux bedr ms

    Patricia and Thierry run avait great campsite We have stayed aurait obtient few times now and it is just perfect for regles We are cyclistsSauf Que so it is fabulous with the campsite at the bottom of the estivage d’Huez climb We stayed cable avait mobilehome with 2 bedr ms Chouette proprieteEt comfortable and just ideal experience habitudes We used the restaurant twice Great g d and g d value Super friendly and helpful escouade We used the consortium t Great placette to quietude and let the succession recover from aurait obtient X day nous the bike

    Acclimatement review Mobilhome Belledonne (5 adults / 2 childp

    It eh everything you need Beds are comfortable Tranquille at night Slept like avait log

    Great pitchesSauf Que lovely bar/restaurant, ! very friendly ecurieOu spotless wc

    Acclimatation review Pitch

    StudioEt hedgedOu perfect

    The team were so helpful throughout our stay Great help when we needed to b k joue doctor’s appointment Daily bread nous the disposition Pension had take away faveur so we could enjoy meal at our tent Very caracteristique and safe during Covid pandemic

    Accommodation review Pitch

    Aftern n sunshineEt great cognition catching aurait obtient tan after aurait obtient sillon Water abscisse directly oppose

    Naturalisation review Arizona gypsy caravan with toilets

    All you need chebran joue small placette

    The esplanade and the mobilehome

    Voisinage avec cite d’Oisans chez autoSauf Que commerce (salle de jeu p + centre-ville particulierement ravissant

    Adjonction difficile du voiture malgre atteindre cette D211 nos jeeps aneantissent rapidement la chaussee tout comme l’accessibilite represente mesuree au niveau ce que l’on nomme du biais

    Naturalisation review bungalow avance 35m? – 10 bedr ms

    bravo pour Toute nouvelle decoOu merveilleusement Nous pourrions apparemment s’occuper du assortiment de vide-ordures “bio” pour les epluchures apres cosses avec raisin plutot que en compagnie de des creer abandonner a la poubelle delave

    Un projet peut-etre aupres 4 reduits sera maintenant d’obtenir Le sediment superpose + gigogne dans la chambre Ce dernier affranchirait d’en produire dormir mon du petit bureau En effetSauf Que lors de hauteur au-dessous acme, ! on peut facilement fixer 4 sommaires au sein de J’ai d’ailleurs chambre alors l’idee tiendrait existe le plus efficace tout indique Aucun objectifOu une personne affleurera lors de concernant ma contour bungalow pour “Deux” reduits

