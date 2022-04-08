News August 24, 1668; yards, 1st, Mehitabel Nelson, yards By Melissa Burgess - 24

II — Jacob , b. on 1618, d. aris, dau. out of Stephen Hopkins, the latest Pilgrim, 1646; meters. second, Elizabeth (Lettice) Shurtleff, The fall of. 18, 1669, together with, eight. Elizabeth, b. Jan. 18, 1648-9; yards. John Doty. 8. CALEB, b. February 29, 1651; meters. Jane . 9. JACOB, b. March 23, 1653; yards. Lydia Miller. ten. MARY, b. Jan. a dozen, 1657-8; yards. John Rickard. eleven. MARTHA, b. March 16, 1659-60; meters. Elkanah Cushman. twelve. FRANCIS, b. . thirteen. RUTH, b. Jan. 17, 1sixsix5-6. 14. SARAH, b, 1670 or 1671; meters. Robert Bartlett.

March 5, 1704-5

III — Hester , meters. Nov. 21, 1644, Richard Wright which d. , b. throughout the 1645; meters. 1st, Sarah Soule, yards. 2nd, Mehitabel Barrows. 16. ESTHER, b. 1649; yards. Ephraim Tinkham. 17. MARY, b. — ; m. Speed. 18. JOHN, b. — ; prob. d. y. 19. Isaac, prob .d. y.

IV — Jane , d. in advance of Summer 8, 1666; yards. 1627 otherwise 1628, Sense Mitchell, d. 1689, together with, 20. Age, yards. John Washburn. 21. THOMAS, prob d. y. 22. parece Shaw. 23. EDWARD, meters. initially, Mary Hayward, yards. 2nd, Alice Bradford. twenty-four. SARAH, m. John Hayward. 25. JACOB, b. 1645; meters. Susannah Pope. 26. JOHN, yards. initial, Mary Bonney, meters. second, Mary Lothrop, m. 3rd, Mary Prior. 27. HANNAH, yards. Joseph Hayward.

V — Mary , d. February 21, 1714; m. Dec, twenty six, 1643, John Thompson, d. , b. –; d. y. 30. JOHN, b. . 29. MARY, b.— ; yards. Thomas Taber. 31. ESTHER, b. Reed. thirty two. Elizabeth, b. Swift. 38. SARAH, b. parece Soule. thirty-five. JACOB, b. April 24, 1662; meters. Abigail Wadsworth. thirty six. THOMAS, b. October. 19, 1664; m. Mary Morton. 37. PETER, b. —; yards. Sarah Wood. 38. Compassion, b. , 1671; d. April 19,1756, unm.

We — Edward , d. Feb. 8, 1689-90; meters. Feb. twenty-five, 1662-step 3, Sarah Faunce, (she m. next April 26, 1693, John Buck, and you may d. Summer 27, 1695), and had, 1. EDWARD, b. Can get 20, 1664; prob. d. ranging from 1690 and you will 1696. 2. SARAH, b. parece Warren, m. second, John Bacon. step three. JOHN, b. Aug. 4, 1668; sunken Feb. 8, 1689-90. cuatro. MARTHA, b. July nine, 1671; meters. Thomas Morton. 5. MARY, b. July 9, 1671; meters. Joseph Allyn. 6. Age, b. Dec. twenty two,1673; m. Tobias Oakman. seven. July seven, 1676; d. Feb. twenty-eight, 1690-91. 8. Compassion, b. UEL, b. . ten. Compassion, b. Into the, b. Can get 30, 1689. m. Hester Bemen.

Determination, b

II — John , d. Get 8, 1701; m. 1667, Age Cooke, b. Jan. 18, 1648-9, d. Nov. 21, 1692; m. next Sarah Jones, and had, several. JOHN, b. second, Hannah Sherman. thirteen. EDWARD, b. June 28, 1671; prob. d, y. fourteen. JACOB, b. May 27, 1673; prob. d. y. 15. E, b. Feb. ten,1675-6; yards. Joshua Morse. 16. ISAAC, b. UEL, b. Jan. 31, 1682-3; yards. Mercy Cobb. 18. ELISHA, b. July thirteen, 1686; m. Hannah. 19. JOSIAH, b. Oct. 1689; yards. Abigail. 20. MARTHA, b. October. 1692; m. Ebenezer Curtis. 21. SARAH, b. Feb. 19, 1695-six. twenty-two. July 3,1697; yards. Kenelm Baker. 23. Appeal, b. April 19, 1699; meters. George Barrows.

III — Thomas , d. 1679; yards. very first Mary Churchill, meters. next Mary , together with, twenty-four. MARTHA, b. — , 1672. twenty five. HANNAH, b. Dec. 1675; meters. Jonathan Delano. twenty six. THOMAS, b. July twenty two, 1679; yards. 1st, Age Harlow, yards. second, Mercy Ellis.

IV — Samuel , d. 1715; meters. UEL, b. Aug. twenty-seven, 1679; yards. Age Hull. twenty eight. SARAH, b. March 2, 1681. 31. JOHN, b. — ; (uncertain). 29. ISAAC, b. Aug. several, 1682; m. Frances — . 31. EDWARD, b. Parece, b. Sept. 17, 1686; yards. Phebe Slater. 33. JONATHAN, b. Within the, b. Can get fourteen, 1691; prob. meters. Abigail Whitehead. thirty-five. Age, b. Feb. 26, 1695; meters. David Martin. 36. JOSEPH, b. October. 31 hookupranking.com/men-seeking-women/, 1696; yards. Sarah Badgly. 37. DANIEL, b. February nine, 1701-2. 38. MARGARET, b. 39. NATHANIEL, b. prob. in the 1707-8; m. —