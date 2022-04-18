News Ask a Family Member or Friend for a Loan By Melissa Burgess - 39

No-Income Loans Explained

A no-income loan is a loan provided by lenders to a consumer who does not have a traditional source of income, such as a job.

It’s important to learn about no-income loans because you may not always have income paid from an employer. Learn what these home loans are and how you can meet the requirements.

Definition and Examples of No-Income Loans

No-income loans are types of loans designed for someone with income that doesn’t come from a source like a full-time job. These loans generally require you to have enough liquid assets or alternative income sources to repay the loan-and the lender is required to verify these sources.

For example, if you don’t work because you receive monthly payments from a trust your well-to-do grandparents had set up for you, you have an alternative source of income. If you decide to buy a house, you might need to apply for a home loan. The lender would need to verify that you have enough alternative income to make payments and determine your ability to pay off the mortgage eventually.

How No-Income Loans Work

These loans work similarly to other types of loans. However, no-income loans require that you have some alternative method of paying the loan back with interest. Therefore, lenders will want to see your credit history, bank accounts, and proof of any liquid assets that demonstrate your ability to repay the loan.

The more financial stability you demonstrate to a lender, the more likely you are to get a loan application approved.

Lenders look over your finances, assets, credit score, distributions, or payouts from any other sources to determine the level of risk you represent to their firm if they were to approve your loan. If they are confident you can pay them back, they’re likely to approve your request.

There are many different types of liquid or cash equivalent assets, monetary compensation, benefits, or alternative income you can use to show you can make payments. Some assets might include:

A house or real estate

Appraised valuables

Government bonds

A vehicle

Social Security benefits (retirement or disability)

Dividend payments or other investment income

A job offer with an offer and acceptance letter

A retirement account (including a pension)

Veterans Administration (VA) benefits

Even if a lender thinks you’re able to repay your loan, they might still think there is some risk. As a result, you might have to pay extra to make up for the risk the lender is taking. In addition, no-income loans can come with several disadvantages, such as:

Combining income and assets can help you achieve approval for a no-income loan by reducing the amount you need to borrow or establishing that the lender will be paid back.

Types of No-Income Loans

If you need a loan and have no other option but a no-income loan, it’s important to understand the available types.

A SIVA loan can be approved for someone who has income, although not enough for a loan-but has enough verified assets to put up as collateral for a lender to feel comfortable loaning money to them.

NINJA loans used to be commonplace before the financial crash of 2008. They were essentially loans made trusting the requestor’s word that they could pay off the loan. However, lending regulations have made them much harder to obtain.

Of the four types, the NIVA loan is generally available to consumers without traditional or alternative payday loans Carlisle incomes. It requires that assets be appraised for value and then placed as collateral before a loan is approved.

NINA loans are generally reserved for real-estate investors who have rental income. These investors must demonstrate they have enough to make payments for loan approval.

Carefully consider your resources and all options before you decide on a no-income loan because they are likely to cost you more in the long run.

Alternatives to No-Income Loans

If you’re not able to receive approval for a no-income loan, there are other possibilities. Before you decide on one of these loans, it helps to consider some other options.

Instead of going to the bank, see if a loved one can help you out. You’ll get better terms. Just make sure you repay the debt, or you could lose an important relationship.

Community Resources

Check around your community to see if there are any resources available. For instance, a food pantry, indigent utility funds, or religious congregations might be able to help you cover your expenses in the short term without the need for a loan. Crowd-sourcing is also a community resource that could help you raise money for a mortgage.

Get Creative in How You Make Money

Consider becoming a rideshare driver. You can cash out every day, allowing you the chance to earn some quick money. You could also offer handyman, pet sitting, or child care services to earn extra money quickly. Renting out a room in your home or selling unneeded items can also give you some extra cash.

HELOC

If you have equity built up in your home, you might be able to get a home equity line of credit (HELOC), where you can treat your home as a credit card. You’re given a limit, an interest rate, and payment dates. However, this option should be used with caution; you increase the risk of losing your home should you default on the payments because lenders can force you to sell your home to pay the debt.