Are there good, quality matches on SilverSingles?

The SilverSingles Sign-Up Process

The signup process for SilverSingles takes you through a very thorough questionnaire (personality test) which contains a total of 125 questions, and 7 open-ended essay style questions. The total signup process takes approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour. You do have the ability to save your answers to the personality test and then login later to pick up where you left off, so if you can’t sit still that long, no worries. The signup process creates your profile for you, so your profile is basically done upon the completion of the questionnaire (personality test).

The personality test may take awhile to complete, however it is very important to take your time and be honest with how you answer the questions. The more accurate your responses to the questions http://www.drrd.ca/site/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/7989-boa-constrict-her.jpg” alt=”gay hookup app”>, the better suited your match results will be. Don’t just answer the questions based upon what you think someone else would want to hear. Answer the questions based upon what you know about yourself to be true.

In 1992, psychologists McCrae and Costa created the Five Factor Model theory for personality traits, and SilverSingles bases their personality test using their model. Along with the Five Factor Model, SilverSingles gained insight from industry experts and psychologists specializing in relationships and online dating. The test is made up of different sections which ask you questions based upon your preferences, preferences in a partner, how you feel and think about yourself, and the things most important to you.

The results of the personality test are classified and detailed for you to review at any time. You are not able to review the full detailed report unless you have a paid membership, but you are able to see a summary of your test results. You may access your results by selecting the Personality tab on your profile page. SilverSingles includes a nice visual summary to classify your results in an easy to understand format.

The personality test results are classified into five areas for you and for your potential matches. First area is Openness, this is regarding whether you are more habitual or inventive. Second area, Conscientiousness, this is if you are more easy-going or more disciplined. Third area, Extraversion, this is regarding whether you are more introverted or extraverted. Fourth area, Agreeableness, this is if you are more cautious or more compassionate with how you interact with others. Fifth area, Neuroticism, this is if you are more emotionally stable or more sensitive. Your matches can only see their compatibility with you, they cannot view your full personality test results.

Should you strongly disagree with your test results, you are able to contact SilverSingles through their Customer Care link and request them to reset your profile. Please note, this will put your account back to a default point and you will have to start all over again. Perhaps you had a real off day when you initially took the personality test, and you want to retake the test, no problem, just contact customer support.

Profile picture uploading will take place immediately after you complete the personality test. Having profile pictures means that your online dating profile will be viewed eight times more than profiles without pictures. Only profiles you have been matched to will be able to view your profile picture as an added level of privacy and security. All profile photos must be approved by the SilverSingles team. Once your photo has been approved it will be visible to other users you have been matched with.

SilverSingles is jam packed with great quality matches and is the best possible choice for anyone over the age of 50. If you are mature, older, or a senior single looking for quality over quantity in the online dating community, then SilverSingles is the best online dating site for you. SilverSingles has well-rounded men and women who are truly interested in meeting someone great and creating that genuine relationship.