News All of these answers are correct D By Melissa Burgess - 11

inplace-infolinks

All of these answers are correct D

A. Cash di sbursements B

69) Which one of the following managerial accounting approaches attempts to allocate manufacturing overhead in a more meaningful fashion? A. Activity-based costing. B. Just-in-time inventory. C. Total-quality management D. Theory of constraints.

70) Effectiveness is indicated by _____. A. flexible-budget variances B. static-budget variances C. all of these answers are correct D. sales-activity variances

71) Efficiency is indicated by _____. A. flexible-budget variances B. static-budget variances C. all of these answers are correct D. sales-activity variances

72) _____ is an important factor considered by sales forecasters. A. Estimates made by the sales force B. Past patterns of sales C. General economic conditions

C. $320,000

73) Which of the following does not appear as a separate section on the cash budget? Cash receipts C. Financing D. Capital expenditures

74) How much sales are required to earn a target net income of $128,000 if total fixed costs are $160,000 and the contribution margin ratio is 40%? A. $648,000. B. $400,000. D. $720,000.

75) At the break-even point of 2,000 units, variable costs are $55,000, and fixed costs are $32,000. How much is the selling price per unit? A. $. B. $. C. Not enough information D. $.

76) How much sales are required to earn a target income of $80,000 if total fixed costs are $100,000 and the contribution margin ratio is 40%? A. $200,000. B. $300,000. C. $330,000. D. $450 ,000.

77) At the break-even point of 2,500 units, variable costs are $55,000, and fixed costs are $32,000. How much is the selling price per unit? A. $9.20. B. $. C. $. D. $.

78) Differences between a job order cost system and a process cost system include all of the following except the A. point at which costs are totaled. B. flow of costs. C. documents used to track costs. D. unit cost computations.

79) There is no difference between variable-costing and absorption-costing income if there is no_____. A. ending inventory B. variable overhead cost C. beginning inventory D. change in inventory level

80) Identify which statement about “currently attainable standards” is NOT true. A. Because they allow for waste, they usually result in favorable variances. B. Employees usually view these goals as reasonable. C. They allow for normal spoilage and nonproductive time. D. They represent projections of what will probably be attained.

81) Identify which of the following statements about “perfection standards” is true. A. They are expressions of the most efficient performance possible. B. All of these answers are correct C. It is generally believed that they have a negative influence on employee morale. D. They usually result in unfavorable variances.

82) Which statements describe the principal reason(s) why investors and creditors use financial statement analysis? 1. To assess the risks associated with expected returns 2. To establish recommended dividend and interest payments 3. To evaluate top and middle level management 4. To predict the amount of expected returns A. 1 and 4 B. 3 and 4 C. 1 and 2 D. 1, 2, and 3

83) Which of the following statements is incorrect with respect to creditors and equity investors? A. Creditors are concerned with assessing the short term liquidity of a company. B. Creditors are concerned with assessing the long term solvency of a company. C. Both creditors and equity investors are concerned about security prices. D. Equity investors are concerned about dividend payments.

84) _____ are profitability ratios. A. Dividend payout and rate of return in invested capital B. Earnings per share and dividend yield C. Gross profit rate and return on sales D. Price earnings and current ratio