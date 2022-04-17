News A little later on at the guild, Bisca and you can Alzack go back from their work and Asuka gifts him or her to your Lacrima By Melissa Burgess - 37

The next afterwards, a band out of kite-playing with theft, contacting themselves Orca Feather Flying Bandits, swoop when you look at the and bargain the latest Lacrima souvenir off Asuka’s give. Natsu wants Ready to bring him so he can wade after her or him, however the Meet or exceed continues to be lying on to the floor when you look at the shock along the kiss and you may bemoaning one to their precious throat was ruined. Saddened to see the woman beloved item stolen, Asuka reveals flames into bandit who took the fresh Lacrima which have the lady model weapon and you may is able to strike all the test; but not, just like the weapon isn’t actual, the theft get no ruin, and you will continue their avoid. Enjoying Asuka bust towards rips, Natsu pushes the students girl’s hat off more the woman sight and you can, because woman propels thoughtlessly, Natsu uses their Wonders so you’re able to take down the foes. Even with it becoming him just who struck them, the guy pretends it was Asuka exactly who take to them off, making Lucy see that he forgotten the competition back in new guild purposely to really make the girl delighted, this in turn and then make Lucy take pleasure in Natsu’s good top. [70]

For the respond to their amazed expressions, Natsu and Lucy describe which they got Asuka towards the several effortless efforts, additionally the baffled hitched pair upcoming identify that Lacrima try the latest prize they acquired up on end of your own earliest mission it got with her. In the event the someone else ask yourself why they’d ever traded such as a beloved memento aside, they merely point out that that they had so you can which Asuka perform know fundamentally, before you leave to have domestic. On the road outside of the guild, Asuka says to this lady mothers one Natsu and you will Delighted kissed, to your several both posting comments you to definitely Natsu and you will Delighted yes check to obtain collectively better. While Lucy giggles regarding it, Natsu and you may Happy browse ill. [71]

Fairies’ Christmas time [ ]

When Xmas rolls around inside the Magnolia, this new people in Party Natsu, together with Juvia, Gajeel, Levy, and you may Pantherlily all collect inside the Lucy’s apartment in order to enjoy they, much to help you Lucy’s chagrin. Erza upcoming demands this lady to participate, and start ingesting, leading to the girl in order to rapidly score intoxicated. Lucy, inside her drunken state requires that Natsu begin purring, and when he declines, she address him, and initiate purring themselves, far in order to Natsu’s own chagrin. Erza upcoming initiate the new “Guild Master Video game”, in which anyone who selections the proper matter gets to order the rest from the area doing, resulting in the females (save Erza) so you’re able to rapidly sober right up. From inside the online game, Natsu is made to dancing naked, much to help you Lucy’s embarrassment, and you may Lucy gets hot wax dripped to the lady back, much to help you Natsu’s anger. Sitios de citas vietnamitas en EE. UU. Sooner the game ends up when Erza is distributed family, making the remainder outdone within her apartment.

Brick Decades [ ]

In a prehistoric means, Natsu and Happier was google search an effective boar, once they come across Lucy bathing in a pool, and you can manage to grab her. It provide the girl to the fresh men’s room community, in which Makarov implies that she is good “woman”, before being incapacitated when their “sausage” try sexy. Unfortunately, this can be easily then followed right up of the remainder of Lucy’s tribe, every woman, to arrive to keep her. They with ease defeat the newest males (who’re in addition to disabled by the its “sausages”), although Natsu refuses to assist Lucy go. When he holds onto her, the guy affect gropes this lady, consequentially “awakening” his or her own “sausage”, hence scares the women away. Natsu are remaining puzzled however, satisfied, while the Lucy sobs more than being left at the rear of. Although not, once the the woman is crying, Natsu incisions the girl attach, and you may affectionately pats her towards the direct, saying that she is “his”, and you may he will care for the lady today. Upon hearing this, Lucy blushes, and you will relaxes off.