6) Repair and Resell Appliances from Craigslist/Offerup

So if you talk to them and you say, “I will do a carpet cleaning for this amount of money. And then we can go ahead and sign you up. And every single six months or three months,”-whatever you can convince them into-“I will come and I will clean it again.”

If they sign up for a membership with your service, basically every six months, you can go clean it and you can do that again, and again, and again. Once you have 10, 20, 30 clients you start making some decent money there for sure.

Now, in terms of how much you could make every single month by the end of your first year (you’d be getting some referrals and getting some people), I think it’s realistic to say somewhere between 250 to 500 hours a month is a reasonable range when you’re starting in this type of business.

New appliances, as we all know, are pretty pricey. Getting a new appliance is expensive. It doesn’t matter if it’s a washer, dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, any of those things.

It’s pretty expensive. And old appliances sometimes aren’t even broken, and it may be that it’s just plain old and dirty. Or maybe they’re saying, “You know what? I want to update it. I want to update things.” And people do that. I’ve done that myself.

So all you need to do with this, is you get the appliances from those platforms, you can usually find them for free-even ones that are fully working, because it’s one of those awkward things that’s hard to throw away as it’s so big and bulky. So you just offer to go in there, you say, “Hey, I’ll pick it up, I’ll take it off your hands.”

You clean it up, get it nice. And then what you can do is you can offer to sell that on those same platforms. The beauty of this is that when you go to drop it off (and you can offer delivery services as well, to make a little bit extra money) you can then turn to them and say, “Hey, what are you going to do with the old one?”

If they have an old washer or something, you could say, “What do you do with the old one?” They may say, “I’m just going to toss it.” Okay, well, “I’ll take it.” And then you just do the exact same thing.

Now, in terms of this, I think that by the end of the first year, once you’ve gotten good, the key to this is going to be to make sure that you know how to actually fix all of these appliances, right?

I just like some new appliances

But by the end of that first year, I think it’s realistic (if you get good at this) that you could make somewhere between an extra $2,000 to $3,000 every single month, just based on fixing those appliances and maybe then eventually hiring someone else to help you. And you’re just doing delivery and exchanging them and making money hand over fist.

7) Use Craigslist Gigs Section

Number seven, and this isn’t really so much a side hustle as it is kind of an idea to find the little side hustles that you can try out to see what you like.

If you go to Craigslist, not many people realize this, but there is a “Gigs” section. And there are so many different things listed there that it’s kind of crazy.

I looked and saw there were programmers, there was someone looking for a cat litter box cleaner. I’m not kidding, that was a thing. There was also a personal assistant, an in-home stylist, a cleaning lady, food delivery, and someone looking-actually https://maxloan.org/title-loans-wv/ a lot of people looking for writers.