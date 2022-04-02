News 2. Seeking – Best Hookup Site For Older Men By Melissa Burgess - 33

2. Seeking – Best Hookup Site For Older Men

And while creating a Victoria Milan account is free, you’ll definitely need to upgrade to premium if you’re to have any luck on the app. Unfortunately, Victoria Milan doesn’t have a short-term pricing plan as the shortest duration is a 3-month plan that’ll set you back around $.

Similar to Ashley Madison, Victoria Milan will bill you anonymously and encrypt your credit card information, ensuring everything remains 100% discreet.

To deactivate or delete your Ashley Madison profile, you’ll need to do it from a desktop computer and not from the app version. Go to the Manage Profile page and choose the Delete Profile or Deactivate profile options.

Disclaimer, if you choose to delete your Ashley Madison profile, customer service cannot help you restore it later on – you’ll simply have to create another account if you choose to return.

Some Great Alternatives To Ashley Madison

Adult Friend Finder is arguably one of the most popular casual hookup sites in the world as it boasts over 80 million members from all around the globe.

It’s the ideal hunting ground for people interested in a wide range of no-strings arrangements from polygamy, swinging, monogamy, BDSM, and tons of other sexual preferences.

As expected, the online dating site has more male members than females. But the female members on the site are active and open to conversing and making arrangements with male members in or around their geographic location.

AdultFriendFinder comes with a mobile app with similar features to the desktop version. Be warned, though, that you’re likely to stumble on fake profiles on the corridors of AdultFriendFinder, hence the need to pay close attention to the accounts you engage with.

While creating an account is free on Adult Friend Finder, you’ll probably need to upgrade to premium to stand a chance of hooking up with other members.

Please note that content on Adult Friend Finder is on the explicit side, so you might want to avoid it if you don’t fancy NSFW content.

But if you’re the adventurous type that doesn’t mind kinky sexual arrangements, then you’ll enjoy interacting with other members interested in swinging relationships, threesomes, and unique fetishes.

Seeking, also referred to as Seeking Arrangement, is an online dating website that initially started as a platform for wealthy men seeking younger companions.

The dating website is available in several countries and in multiple languages like French, Portuguese and Spanish, making it suitable for international dating. Its rigorous profile verification standards reduce the chances of interacting with bots and malicious accounts.

With more younger females than men, the competition can be stiff on Seeking. This explains why members need to be active, more specifically the free country online dating ladies if they’re to land well-off companions.

What we like the most about Seeking are its extensive search filters that give members flexibility in choosing who to interact with. You can search based on location, age, hair colour, social habits, education background, language, and even the number of children.

3. Victoria Milan – Most Discreet Dating Site

Similar to Ashley Madison, Victoria Milan targets married men and women looking to spruce up their otherwise dull bedroom affairs.

It’s a great alternative to Ashley Madison if you want a discreet, non-judgmental platform to have extramarital affairs, or if you like the idea of swinger sites.

Victoria Milan has some impressive security features that guarantee user privacy such as private photos and blur. You can blur your profile photo to keep your profile anonymous, while the private photos feature gives you the option to choose who to share your photos with on the site.