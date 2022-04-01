News 1. Secret messages hidden in audio or photo files By Melissa Burgess - 29

1. Secret messages hidden in audio or photo files

Deleted digital items are typically never gone for good. A computer’s trash or recycle bin retains items until the bin is emptied. Cloud services such as DropBox let you restore items from the trash.

Emails deleted accumulate in the trash until it’s emptied. Voicemails on an iPhone are deleted but they can be retrieved. Apps deleted from a phone can be restored, too. If you’re using carrier services, voicemails may be available on its site.

Years of marriage will hone a spouse’s instincts, and we often know when something seems funny. Smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart tech absorb adulterous evidence like a sponge. Once suspicions are aroused, a digital trail could contain many clues about a potential dalliance.

When looking for evidence of a cheater, partners can dig up a lot by looking at what or who a person searches for on the web and social media. On Facebook, you can see every single person someone has searched for if you know the secret.

Let me be clear: The best thing you can do is have a frank and honest conversation with your spouse about your marriage. Couples therapy can work wonders, and during this pandemic, virtual visits are likely covered by your health insurance. It’s also a good idea to also consult with an attorney to make sure you do not violate any federal or state laws.

It’s easy work to embed an image into an audio or picture file secretly. You think it’s a familiar song or a landscape shot, but a steamy pose might be hidden behind the notes and trees.

Tools like OurSecret or QuickStego make this point-and-click work for the casual cheater. The snoop usually suspects nothing unusual. The files appear to be ordinary. You need to know a special keystroke or code to unlock the files.

2. Special online documents

The most dangerous habit for cheaters is to send photos and videos. These media may spice things up, but they are vivid evidence of an affair. Such materials can be used as evidence in divorce proceedings – especially if a betrayed husband or wife can save or download copies.

Cheaters are known to create online Google documents or Microsoft 365 files that look innocent until opened. The filename might be, for example, “Third quarter goals.” When the file is opened, the first page appears to be a bunch of corporate speak.

But scrolling down reveals the file’s real purpose. That is, the online document is a clandestine way to share notes, photos, and videos with someone else.

3. Check cloud services

To keep images and video covert, cheaters ple, the Keepsafe Photo Vault is designed to both store these media files and prevent others from accessing them. Many customers use Keepsafe for work or personal reasons, but if you notice that your spouse has a Keepsafe account and can’t figure out why, you https://besthookupwebsites.org/positive-singles-review/ may be onto something.

Two similar services are Vault and Hide It Pro, which were created to store photos and video and protect them with a PIN. They also function similarly to cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, and Apple’s iCloud, but security is their top priority.

Be sure to think out of the online cloud box. Check Amazon Prime because this service gives you a place to store your photos, too.

4. A hidden or locked phone

Many people turn their phones away from others to protect their privacy. However, most of us don’t hide our phones from our spouses. This gesture is subtle, but it can suggest illicit text conversations. Cheaters are often protective of their phones; they don’t share their passwords, and they even change their passwords to keep their phones’ content a secret.