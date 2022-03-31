News What Is a Tax Refund Cash Advance Emergency Loan? By Melissa Burgess - 43

What Is a Tax Refund Cash Advance Emergency Loan?

Can I get a loan against my tax refund? It’s a question often asked by people who are in financial trouble, especially if you know your refund is only a few weeks away. In truth, many can get tax refund cash advance emergency loans with relatively little effort, especially if you have a sizable return on the way. What’s difficult, though, is knowing whether you should get one of these loans and how getting a loan might work. Fortunately, the process is fairly simple, and the pros and cons are easy to balance.

Who Needs a Cash Advance on Income Tax Refund?

Many people need cash advances on their income tax refunds. It’s always very difficult to determine exactly when you’re going to get a refund, after all, even though you know it’s coming. Given the new regulations in place and that the government is moving more slowly than usual, you might find yourself getting to the point where you’d normally expect your refund only to find that it’s still weeks away. This could be problematic if you were waiting on that money to pay bills and even worse if you’ve made arrangements to make those payments thinking your refund would already be in your bank account.

The Pros and Cons

These short-term loans can have many benefits. If you need money now, you can use the refund you know that you’re getting as a guaranteed source of collateral for a loan. That means no signing over a title and no having to worry about when you’re going to make your payments. In fact, this is really one of the most worry-free types of loans because you’ve essentially already set up the process of paying it off before you ever signed the paperwork. There are no payments to make besides the refund check that should go directly to your lender.

At the same time, these loans payday loans Lebanon OH can be expensive. The interest rates are often very high, and the fees related to getting the loan are a higher percentage of the overall amount lent than you might think. If you don’t look at the math closely, you might not realize exactly how much money you’re giving up by choosing not to wait a few more days or weeks to get your refund. If you’re not careful, you might give up the bulk of the money that you’re due just to avoid some much lower late fees on the debt you’re trying to pay off .

As with all types of personal loans, these aren’t loans to get into frivolously. The pros and cons definitely balance themselves out best when you absolutely need the money. If you need to get a medical procedure done, pay for an emergency home repair, or even make sure that you can pay off an important bill, it’s better to have this guaranteed source of funding than not. What’s most important is that you go into the process understanding that it’s not an ideal funding situation and it’s not the right option if you do have the ability to wait.

How to Find Tax Refund Cash Advance Emergency Loans

The best way to find a cash advance on your income tax return check is to ask the company that did your tax preparation. Many tax preparers will offer some kind of advance, either for a portion of your refund or for the whole amount. These companies are usually quite easy to work with because they’re already handling your tax information. You may not have to do any kind of extra paperwork to get your money.