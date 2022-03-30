News What are The Features Offered by Pure? By Melissa Burgess - 36

Once you’ve created your ad, you can then message whoever you like. You can also send them gifts by clicking the corresponding icon.

On Pure, you have only 24 hours to arrange a meeting. If you want to chat longer, turn off the chat timer. Otherwise, your chat history from chat screen will be erased too.

Unlike most other dating apps, Pure doesn’t actually have many special features to write about. It’s just a straight-up, no-frills hookup site that lets you create a profile and send messages to other PURE users. However, there are one or two features worth highlighting:

Instant Chat

Pure has introduced a new feature called Instant Chat. It allows you to send to message to anyone that you like without getting matched first. However, it’s a stand alone feature which costs $3.49 per usage. Once you use it, it’s gone. In my opinion, it’s very expensive. However, the feature itself is good.

Gifts

As well as sending messages, you can also send “gifts” to other PURE users. This is a paid feature that is usually used by people to grab someone’s attention. Pure themselves claim a “gesture like this will give you a better chance of success.”

Self-Destructing Profiles

The most unique feature on Pure is what makes the app stand out from all the others. When you hand over your payment details and create a paid account, you only have one hour before the profile self destructs so that active users don’t get bogged down by small talk, the self-destructing profile was created. If you want sex tonight, this is clearly the place to get it.

Is Pure Free?

Pure is free for women, but men must pay a fee. However, they get access to a 3-day free trial period.

Pure has an unusual payment model in that women get access to all of its features for free, whilst men have to pay.

However, I can only assume that such a payment model was devised to either a) attract more women to sign up or b) make a woman’s life easier on a hookup app where they would otherwise be FLOODED with messages from guys if guys were allowed to use it for free.

When guys sign up to the site, they’re given a few pointers, such as ‘respect the women on the site’ and they also remind you that they don’t ‘serve girls on demand for you.’ This leads me to assume that the app is designed to protect women.

On the other hand, guys might feel as though they’re getting a raw deal because chatiw rejestracja, whilst they have to use the app and take it seriously because they’re paying good money for it, the women they message might be taking a much more relaxed approach, simply because they’re not shelling out cash for it.

1 week – $ per week

1 Month – $ per week

How’s Pure Compared to Its Rival?

AdultFriendFinder is one of the most popular hookup sites, with more than 80,000,000 registered users around the world. This means that it’s very easy to find what you’re looking for and – unlike Pure – your profile doesn’t self-destruct. Instead, you’re free to take as long as you want as you scour the site for a hookup.

AdultFriendFinder is easy to sign up to, and you can add a few pics to your profile, as well as a bio. There is a search function that comes with lots of filters, such as age and location, and AFF also comes with many special features. These include live member webcams, blogs, erotic stories, and adult movies. The site also hosts competitions that everyone can get involved with, whilst a Sex Academy is a great way to learn more about sex.