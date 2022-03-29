News We hardly ever have sex anymore, and I have needs too! By Melissa Burgess - 33

Ashley Madison Profile Quality

Special features help you maintain your privacy with photos and other media

Members don’t often fill out their profiles

Uploading discreet photos is encouraged

It is free for everyone to visit and view profiles

The profiles are not very detailed

The profile information can be changed later

Profile pictures are visible to everyone for free

If you are looking for a detailed profile, you might not be able to find it on Ashley Madison. Because of its nature as an cheating spouse dating service, people are quite reserved when it comes to sharing details about themselves. It won’t ask for your name; instead, it will ask you to provide a unique username as your identification.

Your Ashley Madison profile only has the most basic information like city/location, gender, age, zodiac sign, and some details about what kind of relationship you’re looking for, and what are the things that excite you. These will appear on your profile and can be updated and edited any time that you want.

If you happen to find someone interesting, you can freely visit their profiles to see if you are compatible with each other. You can browse and view profiles with no credit required. You can also upload photos and choose to blur out women seeking men or edit them for privacy. These blurred and edited photos are what people can see on your profile. If you want to share a clear unedited version of your images, you can give them access to it by sending them your private key.

Ashley Madison App

App is available for iOS and Android

Does not require a lot of space to download

The Ashley Madison App is free to download on the AppStore and Google Play. It is quite similar to the desktop version with all the necessary features you’ll find on the site. It is a lite app that would not take up much space on your phone memory.

If you are a person who’s often on the app, know that unlike its desktop version, when buying credits, you have to process it through the iTunes or Google Play account.

The app is designed well with an icon that is not suspicious and can easily be hidden. It also offers an easier way to like profiles with its swipe feature. If you’re looking for a quick meet up, the app allows you to find new members near you, and see who’s checking you out.

Ashley Madison Real Life Review

“I used to be so happily married, but something isn’t quite right with the relationship I have with my wife now. Ever since she got promoted, she would come home from work late and would always leave early too. I tried talking to her about this, hoping that she would squeeze some time for me and the kids in her schedule. But she’d end up getting upset. I love her. I really do. I just can’t help but miss the physical intimacy. So I tried looking for a community where I won’t be judged for wanting to have sexual arrangements even though I was e across this site called Ashley Madison and it has sparked my interest. I started searching for Ashley Madison reviews and it has convinced me to try the site myself. It felt liberating, to find someone who completely understands your situation and wouldn’t judge you for things you choose to do. I am actually still an active user, and I don’t think I would ever stop.”