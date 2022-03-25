News These 13 Celebrities Posses Reportedly Applied Raya, Therefore Starting Swiping By Melissa Burgess - 29

You better think again. Launched in 2015, Raya is just about the official matchmaking software of A-listers, and also for a very good reason: its special AF. But should you manage to ensure you get your visibility on Raya, then you’ll probably get swiping through some huge names. There are many a-listers who’ve apparently used Raya than you possibly might realize, if you’re looking to land a Hollywood star, next Raya is the program for you. (elite group routine achieved off to a rep for Raya for discuss some reported celebrities with utilized the app but don’t hear back in its history for publication.)

Obtaining on Raya need a recommendation, an extraordinary profession, and a remarkable social media appropriate, and it is very discerning that Season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown advertised she ended up being declined from enrolling. Those people who have passed away the elusive vetting techniques have actually gotten the means to access an extraordinary assortment of elite suitors, and while some celebs blued are only rumored consumers in the app, other individuals have happily opened up regarding their Raya consumption. I curved up a few of the greatest celebrities you should possibly read on Raya, therefore could be astonished by a few of these famous faces.

Really feel celebs are way too cool for internet dating apps?

“I finished Raya,” she mentioned. “I attempted to match with John Mayer – they didn’t operate.” Relating to their, the celeb-based application try “boring.”

There can be an excuse the reason why Lizzo have trouble discovering John Mayer on Raya – seemingly, he put a picture of a fruit fly on their profile. “i am a fruit fly on Raya. Scan me on,” he told enthusiasts back in at an IfOnly show event, per Marie Claire. But a resource for all of us Weekly apparently said usually in , informing the magazine, “His profile try a slideshow of images set to a Neil younger track.” (Elite regular reached out over Mayer’s representative for comment on the claim but don’t hear back in time for book.)

Though Lucy Hale failed to really confirm she is utilized Raya, she performed formerly incorporate “a so-VIP-it-can’t-be-named application,” in accordance with modern, which appears nearly the same as Raya if you ask me. “John Mayer is found on indeed there,” she informed the journal in . “And I pushed certainly for your, but I don’t believe the guy squeezed indeed for me personally.” (professional regularly attained over to Hale’s representative to verify if she actually is used Raya but don’t discover back in time for book.)

Joe Jonas might joyfully partnered to Sophie Turner now, but he apparently offered Raya a-try back 2016. “initial Raya visibility that I spotted whenever I signed up was Joe Jonas, and I instantly took a screenshot and delivered they to my girlfriends,” a Raya consumer apparently claimed to activity today in . “A notification popped up on the display informing me personally that I should secure the privacy of other folks in the software.” (professional weekly reached out to Jonas’ representative for comment on the state but didn’t discover back in its history for book.)

During a look on hectic Philipps’ chat tv series, hectic Tonight, Lizzo shared she got experimented with the lady fortune making use of unique relationships app

Raya is not for everybody, also it def wasn’t for Keke Palmer. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Palmer said she invested a couple of months swiping on Raya but sensed her one Raya time thought a lot more like a networking chance. “I constantly met with the same philosophy in terms of matchmaking,” Palmer mentioned. “not too I wouldn’t render anybody a-try. But attempting to hold my private existence outside my work lives, if you ask me, it is easiest whenever you don’t date individuals with similar profession.”