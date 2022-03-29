News The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life By Melissa Burgess - 32

Mark Manson Mark Manson (born 1984) is a professional blogger, entrepreneur, and former dating coach. Since 2007, he’s been helping people with their emotional and relationship problems. He has worked with thousands of people from over 30 different countries. Ratings & Reviews

In this generation-defining self-help guide, a superstar blogger cuts through the crap to show us how to stop trying to be “positive” all the time so that we can truly become better, happier people.

For decades, we’ve been told that positive thinking is the key to a happy, rich life. “F**k positivity,” Mark Manson says. “Let’s be honest, shit is f**ked and we have to live with it.” In his wildly popular Internet blog, Manson doesn’t sugarcoat or equivocate. He tells it like it is-a dose of raw, refreshing, honest truth that is sorely lacking today. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k is his antidote to the coddling, let’s-all-feel-good mindset that has infected American society and spoiled a generation, rewarding them with gold medals just for showing up.

Manson makes the argument, backed both by academic research and well-timed poop jokes, that improving our lives hinges not on our ability to turn lemons into lemonade, but on learning to stomach lemons better. Human beings are flawed and limited-“not everybody can be extraordinary, there are winners and losers in society, and some of it is not fair or your fault.” Manson advises us to get to know our limitations and accept them. Once we embrace our fears, faults, and uncertainties, once we stop running and avoiding and start confronting painful truths, we can begin to find the courage, perseverance, honesty, responsibility, curiosity, and forgiveness we seek.

There are only so many things we can give a f**k about so we need to figure out which ones really matter, Manson makes clear. While money is nice, caring about what you do with your life is better, because true wealth is about experience. A much-needed grab-you-by-the-shoulders-and-look-you-in-the-eye moment of real-talk, filled with entertaining stories and profane, ruthless humor, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k is a refreshing slap for a generation to help them lead contented, grounded lives.

If you follow my reviews/blog at all, you probably already know that I am already a zero fucks given kind of gal when it comes to, well, bullshit.

So it should come as no surprise that I, like many, was drawn to this book, 1) www.hookupdate.net/escort-index/jersey-city Because it has the word “fuck” in the title. Duh. And, 2) Because it’s bright fucking orange.

I am SO anti-participation trophy it’s ridiculous. And, no, I don’t care if that offends all the middle class helicopter moms and their special snowflakes. Your kid needs to learn how to lose.That’s how character is built, my friends.

And that’s pretty much one of the major points in this book actually.That and, simply put, prioritizing where you put your emotional energy aka your fucks. Stuff I have a solid a handle on already.

But, full transparency, I read this out of curiosity and with a slim to none expectation of there being anything life changing to take away from it.

She only texts me when she wants or needs something and, while we love and respect each other – we just aren’t all THAT

Don’t get me wrong, color me surprised, I thought this book made a lot of solid points.Some really good, well articulated ones actually.

I definitely do think this book has something to offer.For example, it reminded me that I need to stop hoping my sister and I form a BFF Sweet Valley High-esque sister friendship and accept the fact that we are 35+ fucking years old and it’s just not gonna happen.And that’s okay.