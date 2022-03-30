News So, now I am reflecting on my current relationships By Melissa Burgess - 45

If I were you, I’d plan my own FABULOUS Greek vacation and send them a postcard or better yet selfies from your favorite spots

Hi Matt Sorry about what you are going thru. My husbands favourite mantra is “calm down.” Recently I was uninvited for a trip to Greece because I might trip on the cobble stones and there is a lot of walking. The whole thing was planned secretively and I was not given “the choice.” I am very disturbed by all this. My husband is a cancer survivor and is in trouble on his opiates. I am not suppose to express frustration and anger but be a real trooper. Yes I have PPMS but do ambulate well.

Well, I was only 20 when I was diagnosed but it was not long after that my girlfriend (at the time) broke up. We were on and off for years, just could not make it work, so I suppose we were not right for each other. It’s hard to WANT to date because I don’t WANT to put anyone threw this but it would be nice to meet someone who was in it for the long hall but fro9m what I see in others with MS, they are far and few between.

Most people with MS have met (or God forbid) lived with people who find us too much trouble or say that we’ll slow them down if we go along. But if we look we will find those people (some already in your life) who are happy to have our company. And if not, you enjoy your travels at your own pace alone! I’ve done it and it’s wonderful. As another commenter said: If we don’t travel, “the terrorists will have won”.

How many other users are in such relationships who essentially abandon us or find us too much work?

My pat answer is ‘just hanging in there”! I too get the how are you doing today question, but I work at a health department & most of the people know of my diagnoses (14 years ago)and have seen my progression downhill the last 3 years (cane to walker & sometimes a wheelchair[it is a loooong building]). So I don’t have to explain alot at work, but when my husband or mom(84) take me out I am constantly telling nay-sayers that it was not a’Stroke’ or ‘Knee Surgery’ that causes me to walk funny or need a scooter in the e up with a good ‘visual’ for my fatigue–it feels like I have small sand bags all over my body & am trying to move with them on! I had to give up driving 2 years ago and now am considering disability retirement but the people here are so understanding.

I feel like I need to bring pamphlets about MS around everywhere I go as I do not work around medically educated people..

Thank you Julie for putting a visual on how you feel sometimes-having sandbags all over your body & moving is a definate crossdresser plus free visual that I feel alot. Most people say ” I know how you feel” so it is nice to know that there are people who actually do know O

hi! i m new here and join this community because of my lovely brother who diagnosed ppms.i m much worried about his health.i want guid lines how we treat him.he has problem in walking day by day this weakness is going worst.his age is 29.i wish any one discover treatment of ppms.

They are still looking but nothing seems to work well enough for insurance to cover anything but I don’t know enough about it so don’t take my word for it!