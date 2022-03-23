News Signs that Your Friend with Benefits Wants More By Melissa Burgess - 30

By now we know that friends with benefits type relationships offer a plethora of benefits. This is why they’ve become all the rage in recent years. While in the past casual dating may have been something that was looked down upon, it’s become much more widely accepted and is the preferred style of dating for many people, the existence of this popular FWB dating community Fwbdr is a proof. It is ultimately a way to enjoy all the benefits of a traditional relationship, but without any strings attached. You don’t have to commit to anything but still get to enjoy the physical aspect.

Before ever getting into a partnership like this you need to have a real, open conversation with your partner. This is your chance to lay it all out there and tell he or she exactly what you’re looking for and lay down any ground rules you might have. If the other person is on the same page you are, there’s no reason you can’t expect to have a healthy, successful and satisfying partnership.

Of course, there are always ways these types of partnerships can go sour. One of the major ways things can quickly fall apart is if one or both of you begin to want more than the type of relationship you initially agreed upon. How do you know if your friends with benefits wants more? These are a few of the tell tale signs.

They Try to Introduce You to Their Friends and Family

If all you’re looking for is to have casual sex with someone, you’re probably not going to be taking them home to meet mom and dad. Why? Because this is how uncomfortable questions can arise. Most people opt to keep these types of partnerships on the down low. This doesn’t necessarily mean you have to hide the partnership or sneak around, but you’re probably not going to be introducing your friend with benefits to the important people. This is typically saved for when you are in a committed relationship with someone that you picture a future with.

If your partner tries to invite you to meet their friends or family, it is likely a sign they want you to play a bigger, more important role in their life.

They Text You Just To Chat

For the most part, texting with a friends with benefits consists of planning the details of the next time you’re going to hookup. It doesn’t usually involve lengthy conversation. If you find that your partner is messaging you throughout the day just to chat or to have a legitimate conversation, it could be a sign that they’ve developed real feelings for you.

They Start to Open Up More

Again, most friends with benefits type partnerships don’t consist of a lot of deep conversation. Things are usually kept pretty surface level and casual. In other words, you shouldn’t plan to have major heart to heart chats with your partner. You’re probably not going to tell them about how your week was at work, or share stories from your childhood. This is the kind of thing you do with a boyfriend. But if you find that your partner is beginning to open up and share more personal details about their life, it’s possible they are starting to view you as more than just a friend with benefits.

Maybe they’ve begun to open up more about their past relationships, their family and their hopes for the future. Perhaps they’ve also begun to ask you more questions about your personal life as well. This is generally a sign that they are trying to get to know you better, and not just in a friends with benefits type way.