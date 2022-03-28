News Procedures: As a participant in this study, you will be asked to indicate your level of agreement to many statements By Melissa Burgess - 32

inplace-infolinks

Procedures: As a participant in this study, you will be asked to indicate your level of agreement to many statements

Most of these statements are taken from the International Personality Item Pool. Some exploratory items are taken from other sources. This questionnaire typically takes about 20 minutes to complete, although you might finish it in less time or you might take more time. The questions are not timed and you may take as long as you want on every item. You do not need to answer every item, but the results will be less accurate if you skip items. If at any time, you decide to stop, you are welcome to do so. When you submit your answers, you will be given a page that shows the best interpretation of your responses and how your results compare to others. The report generated from your participation is designed to produce estimates that are as accurate as possible, but not necessarily flattering. Again, if knowledgeable acquaintances disagree with the results of this survey, then the survey’s results are probably inaccurate.

Confidentiality: Your results are anonymous. We are not asking nor recording your name or contact information, nor are we collecting any information that is directly identifying. We do not use “cookies” or any other tracking techniques that persist after you have left this website.

Data Sharing: None of the data collected through this project are used commercially. We do not sell or trade data with third-party organizations. Results of this study may be used for teaching, research, publications, or presentations at scientific meetings. For the sake of scientific transparency, these data are placed into the public domain at regular intervals (every couple of years) in hopes that other researchers will attempt to reproduce or extend our findings. Before placing any data into the public domain, any variables that could be used to re-identify individual participants (either independently or in combination) are removed from the data to the best of our ability. Please note that re-identification remains a possibility, though we believe that the motivation for doing so is low. We encourage concerned participants to skip any items that they are uncomfortable answering.

You will not be charged for any study-related procedures. You will not be paid for your participation in this study. The questionnaire does require time and energy to complete.

You may find answering these personality items interesting and informative. The personality descriptions given to bumble hookup you will be based upon your answers and may prove to help you understand where you stand on each of several personality dimensions.

Your participation in this study will benefit personality science by aiding in our understanding of the measurement and structure of personality.

Alternatives: You have the alternative to choose not to participate in this research study. You may also stop participating at any point. Your participation in this survey is voluntary and you are free to withdraw at any time.

Something New

The characters on both shows are known for their tragic pasts, and so it’s easy to reimagine Euphoria as One Tree Hill 20 years later.

Euphoria one of the most talked about shows ever, largely due to the fact that it follows a formula that fans know and love; the high school teen drama. Many other shows have tried to reach this level of popularity but fell short, or have aged out of relevancy. However, the best teen dramas still remain infinitely rewatchable, such as the CW’s One Tree Hill.

Follow ScreenRant

Euphoria and One Tree Hill aren’t explicitly similar, other than the fact that they’re both melodramatic teen dramas with a traitorous love triangle. The characters on both shows are known for their tragic pasts and questionable decision-making skills, and it’s easy to reimagine Euphoria as One Tree Hill 20 years later, just set in L.A. instead of a small town in North Carolina.