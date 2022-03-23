News Please check your facts and update or consider removing this post if you want to be considered credible By Melissa Burgess - 39

I received a email stating congratulations I was approved by SBA. And my documents to sign will be sent to my email within 1-2 days. The next morning i received a email stating that documents sent and i need to sign the documents so i could get funds transferred to my bank account. I never received any documents. I emailed blue corn at least 10 times. But they just kept replying a automated system. Stating documents was sent and to sign documents. Never received and no real response from a real person! I’m very disappointed and confused at this point .

I applied almost too easy 5 days ago and havent heard anything nor can I find a number to actually talk to someone.

Ok so after reading this I’m getting a little suspicious but I have had a great experience thus far. They communicate with me daily and send emails. Should I be suspicious of this company? I have been dealing with them since and nothing bad thus far. All good for me so I guess I shall see. I will come back to let you know what happens. I am however a little nervous now because my business desperately needs the help right now

While filling out the PPP application I became very suspicious when they asked for my banking user ID and Password!

I applied for ppp and every day they send me and email saying: processing. But its been eight days already and it said it would take 3 to 4 days to check on the whole thing and nope not happening. I see the comments on other people who say that they received fundings but not happening for me….

I applied on blueacorn.Thank you for the heads up.Ive already been scammed this year And still haven’t revived from all the issues.Had to put a freeze on my credit. Thank You , Darlene

I’ve already received my plp number from the sba and everything and blue acorn was supposed to bypass all these problems by being a direct lender and so could get the ppp loan funded faster than other companies

I worked with blue accorn on the PPP, it was a breeze. In the information it stated 7 to 10 business days from the time the application was submitted. It was 5 day till I was funded. Thank you blue accorn for making my process a breeze. You reduced stress of the financial end of the business and I should sleep better at night because of the company

No dought, they just collecting your information and depositing $$ to their accounts. Who said, got funded, they are nothing but blue acorn team scammers.

Patrick Lawler if you worked there, you should provide everyone with their number or contact info since you had a great experience getting a loan so that others like us that haven’t can enjoy the same and not sitting here anxiously wondering if we were scammed.

The funding hit my bank account today

Has even one person gotten funds. /I was alerted when they said in chat that I will need to change my bank info. And good thing I still have time to do so! They wont deposit in to a Chime account…. Red flags got me to this page now…

I applied with my simple schedule c, which has no employees, March 20th. After over a month I finally got a customer service rep to message me back that the SBA loan was rejected ( for reference it usually takes a day or 2 for the SBA to send the automated response) because I put my SSN instead of my EIN (which is what I applied for the first draw with). I updated it with them and they resubmitted and it was approved in 2 days. Then they said next part is to sign the docusign and I should get that a few days from then. It has been a month and still nothing. I did get in touch with a representative a few times, each telling me just a few more days. Most recently there was “a glitch in the system” that they “fixed” and I should have it in a few days. A week later, still nothing. Really poor communication, false advertising (they advertise a week turnaround time.) Luckily my funds are locked in for me at this point, but I could’ve used them bad credit personal loans in HI 40x over by now. I don’t want an apology or an excuse. I want the signing docs and the subsequent funds today.

the site say funded in 5 to 7 days but its been 2 weeks for me now and still no funds. They just keep saying the SBA is not releasing the funds. Then told me my loan funds were already deposited and to watch my account but when I asked when and what method was used for depositing the funds I began getting pass pawned like a mf! Now suddenly no one can tell me anything about the deposit my loan nothing. It now not their area and don’t know anything about it. But if I wait 10 days the funds will be deposited into my account. At least that’s what I was red on the site when I put in my application with them.