People still google: are sex dolls real?

As the sex doll world continues to take shape especially in the era of social distancing since you don’t need to social distance from your doll, ‘wink-wink’, it’s important to look back to where it all started. And just like most other success stories, this industry endured a rough patch when coming up. From negative publicity and perception by the public to limited expertise, the odds were truly against the franchise. Not only was there a form of stigma surrounding the subject, but using the dolls was regarded taboo.

Initially, sex dolls were made from inflatable materials with very little excitement associated with the experience. However, the designers came up with other materials to elevate the experience and make it as human as possible. Additionally, information about sex dolls was made more readily available to the public, something that saw a change in the public perception of sex dolls.

The Happy Ending

So, now that we’ve looked at the bittersweet history of sex dolls and where the industry stands today, why don’t we shift the focus on the process of actually owning one? Here’s how;

Sex Doll Buying Guide 2022

There are numerous considerations and decisions that you’ll have to make before buying a sex doll, especially if it’s your first purchase. From the size of the doll to the extra bells and whistles; you can customize the entire experience.

The Material / Design

Probably the most complex sexual product on the market, there are numerous factors that come into play when selecting the ideal sex doll. Unlike with sex toys, sex doll designers are tasked with replicating the most realistic image of the human body. And while there are all kinds of eligible materials, silicone and TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) are the most used materials. Both are fantastic and the ideal one will depend on your specific situation.

Silicone is non-porous, hypoallergenic and heat-resistant which makes it easier to clean and maintain the sex doll in the long run. However, the material is also much tougher and expensive. On the other hand, TPE is not as clean and hypoallergenic far from what would be termed as heat resistant. This makes cleaning and overall maintenance more tasking and time-consuming. However, the material is squishier and more affordable.

So, if you have a limited budget, we’d suggest going for a premium TPE sex doll. The material is softer and responsive to touch and you’ll certainly enjoy the sight of wiggling butt and breasts of your doll. However, be prepared to be taking more time during cleaning and sanitizing. However, if you have the money, get yourself a platinum cured silicone sex doll and enjoy the very best of sensations. It not as squishy as TPE, but you can relax with the thought that your sex doll only needs minimum maintenance as cleaning is super easy. Moreover, you can use your silicone babe in the shower.