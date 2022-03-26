News NoStringsAttached Review – “How to use this adult website?” By Melissa Burgess - 40

NoStringsAttached is one of well-organized and popular adult dating sites focused on intimate photos and videos shared between the users. Local hookuping in real is its purpose as well.

The site is an affiliate of GetItOn, Passion, and Alt, that belong to the same owner, Various Inc. They all serve horny singles, married personals, and couples in seeking fun and adventures.

Member statistics

NoStringsAttached is active and popular enough to be compared to such leaders as eHarmony. The research shows, their statistics of joining and success is approximately similar.

With over 1.5 members from the USA, NSA can be considered a good site for local hookups. The variety of options allows to find a match quickly in any state or city, including smaller towns.

The bad thing is that male members severely prevail, there are 70 percent of them in the database. On another hand, women are much more active with the chat initiating and video uploads.

Female members are mostly in their 30s while male members in their 30s and 50s. Other age groups are presented too. Not to forget the site is famous among the couples of all ages.

Top features to use

NSA offers many various and effective features for online hookuping and it also explains its popularity. Not many platforms care about creating special options for their users’ best results.

Many of them are free while others are for paid members only, some are classical and others have unique names. Here is the list of the most convenient features one finds on No Strings Attached.

High-Quality Member Videos is a sector with the bravest and frankest home movies.

Hotlist is in fact the list of favourites, it’s easy to compose and save the hot profiles.

Live Webcam is the most frequently used tool for virtual sex and getting acquainted.

Cheating Tips is a king of hookuping blog with a piece of advice for newcomers.

Match Reports allows to see the most precise matches basing on one’s preferences.

Open The Door is a VIP option allowing free users to contact the paid user.

Rate This Photo allows to compliment other users and raise their popularity.

Registration and first steps

The casual sex site starts from its entrance, the registration field. It matters a lot how this part is organized and whether it’s comfortable. Signing up is simple on NoStringsAttached.

One needs to start from creating his username, which is typical for anonymous hookup sites. The username is used instead of the real name and creates some fun and amusing atmosphere.

The gender is indicated along with the desired match’s gender, and email address is needed for the user’s verification. Then, at least one profile photo should be uploaded for activating the profile.

The password is created automatically though and can be changed after. The profile photo isn’t too much pre-moderated, it can even show body parts and nudity, just not the aggressive stuff.

Chatting with hot singles

Erotic video chats and spicy conversations are the main purpose of NoStringsAttached. The site even encourages instead of real cheating.

Chatting is simple and easy to initiate. One can contact another user from his Hotlist, from the general gallery of users, from the Live Member and Live Model webcams, or use the group chatroom.

NoStringsAttached is basically useless without the VIP status. A free user can arrange his profile in any way, even make it private, but he cannot start messaging the others or view their profiles.

Extra features for VIP members are video chatting with erotic models and private phone calls. One can also change the gender if he wants to experiment or hookup online as a couple.