NoStringsAttached Review: Any Good For Discreet Dating?

NoStringsAttached is an ideal dating site for single and married people looking to have an affair. Learn more about the overall features, members, costs, and other fascinating things about this married affair website in our detailed NostringsAttached Review.

Extramarital relations and discreet relationships are something that most people are fascinated about. Since it is taboo to discuss freely, the majority of the people turned towards online dating sites to find them.

There are many adult dating sites existing on the internet that caters to single or attached individuals looking for discreet casual sex, either online or in person. No wonder that people make use of such platforms to a great extent as they can find a discreet sexual partner without any complicated relationship.

Well, NoStringsAttached is such a dating website created to help you find discreet partners online. This hookup site allows men and women to seek married affairs without any liability of a relationship. Find out whether the site is legitimate or any good in connecting people in our NoStringsAttached Review below.

“Extramarital affairs is something very seductive, fun, and risky at the same time. Beware of scammers out there! – Jason

NoStringsAttached Introduction, Members, and Overview

To be honest, in our opinion Nostringsattached is on the lower end of the dating sites in terms of quality and ability to get you laid. Although the site is real and legitimate, the poor matchmaking algorithm will drive people crazy.

NoStringsAttached is a part of Friend Finder Network. Thus, it wouldn’t be a surprise for you to see tons of naked galleries and profiles on the site. Well, it is a hoax of its sister dating sites, Passion and GetitOn (Reviews at the links).

All these sites follow the same pattern, features, functioning, and costs. These aim to provide a safe platform for those seeking discreet relationships, easy hookups, and casual flings yet failed to do so.

Talking about the members on the site, No Strings Attached claims that they are having over 4 million users on the site. These users are from across different countries but majorly from the United States. It also claims that the site garners over 20000 new members every month.

It is very lame to know that women are most active on this married affairs website compared to men. In the other words, fake profiles are highly active than any other on Nostringsattached. Man, it is a total mers who always try to lure you off the site.

Unlike the other popular hookup sites , No Strings Attached dating neither has a mobile application nor mobile-friendly. This is another major setback in addition to tons of fake profiles.

No Strings Attached Dating Signup Process

It feels that the signup process at Nostringsattached is pretty quick. That’s not true! The site just plays a gimmick to get your email address. As the first part of the registration process, you must enter a username, your gender status(single or attached), the partner type you’re seeking, and a valid email address.

The most awkward thing about this discreet dating site is that it will no let you create a password. You will receive an email after clicking on the ‘Begin Free Membership’ in the signup form. After following the link received via email, the further process of signing up will begin.

In the next step, you are required to choose the relationship type (short-term or virtual encounters), location, birth date, race, body type, and height. A brief bio about yourself and a catchy profile headline is essential to finish the signup process.

Remember, you cannot change your password on the site as easily as you thought. The safety and privacy of the users are never a concern for NoStringsAttached.

Overall Features of This Discreet Dating Site

It is very essential for any hookup site to be easily navigable and the colors of the interface don’t irritate the user’s eyes. The matching system and other potential features come next. The combination of both features and interface makes a perfect mixture for any hookup site.

Well, Nostringsattached falls behind in providing better features and maintaining an attractive user interface. The site’s design is cluttered and is filled with unwanted ads on the sidebars. In addition to these, many of the features/actions on the site require a paid membership, which is totally unfair.

Find Members – The site matches people based on the search preferences you set. This feature will allow people to conduct advanced searches. You can find people whom you have liked, who liked you, who send flirts to you under this tab.

Find Video – There are hundreds of porn videos available on the site uploaded by users. You can also upload a video of your choice for free, but watching a video requires a paid membership.

Live Webcam – This feature allows you to watch and at the same time chat with trained cam performers on the site. That said most of the profiles on the site aren’t genuinely looking for a discreet relationship but existing to make money by streaming live webcam shows.

Inbox – It is just a messenger feature that allows you to keep track of messages sent or received on the site. However, sending messages to profiles on the site requires a paid membership.

Hotlists and Flirts – You can create a list of people you’re interested in using these features. You can find these features on the member’s profile. Sending flirts and Hotlists doesn’t cost you anything.

NoStringsAttached Costs for Premium Membership

Based on what it offers, the NoStringsAttached Premium Membership is overly expensive. Since the free membership on the site offers no umpteen features, users are forced to take up the premium membership.

The concept behind this paid membership is no different from many of the best hookup sites . It isn’t worth your money to invest in something that does good for you like webcam sites .

1 month – $

3 months – $/month

It would be worth it if you spend at least half of it on Stripchat as you can get private live cam to cam with sexy, legitimate cam models.

Sites Like NoStringsAttached

When you’re trying out a dating site/hookup site, two things should be in your mind. One, you should be at least able to have fun, and second, you should make as many matches as you can at ease. Well, you can’t do both, at least for free at Nostringsattached.

I would recommend you all to try this website instead. With many attractive women and numerous useful features, this can easily leave this mediocre discreet dating site behind. This is a hookup site that is more focused on getting you laid quickly than getting paid quickly.

It isn’t best as we can’t tell No Strings Attached a very secure site but with any casual sex dating site or site that offers discreet affairs for married people, typical words of caution apply. Use solid judgment. Besides that have fun!