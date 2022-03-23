News More likely than not, this is a scam By Melissa Burgess - 26

You should never have to pay a security fee or any other fee from a client to perform work for that client. Fees paid to a marketplace for using their services are fine; but once you start working for a client, that client should not be asking you to pay them anything to perform the work.

Hi, Is this really a genunine job beacause they are asking to pay 5000 money if accuracy is not good.

Have https://yourloansllc.com/personal-loans-co/ you heard about freelancetypers. They are asking me to pay USD31, the reason is since i am residing in india, they have to pay one time processing fees to the government of india.

I have recently started using freelancing to get more projects for my small IT Company,but i was not getting any projects,Well that does not bother ,actually i was about to bidding on a freelancing site but it was premium employer where i was not able to bid on that project,but he were mentioned his Email Address on the description box,So i decided to mail him…I mailed him that yes we are ready to do your project and so and so then after few hours he replied me back.but i fell like it’s a scam ….what do you think about it

There’s absolutely no reason you can’t get paid via PayPal by this individual. Never take payment through an intermediary for work you performed.

I have worked for 3 people. Two of them didn’t reply after sending the project and one didn’t like. What should I do next to avoid these?

First, There’s no 100% protection against clients who don’t respond after you’ve sent the project. However, you can mitigate the risk of this occurring in a few ways:

1. Work within a freelance network that has protections for this kind of thing. Upwork is obviously the biggest one, but others with protections in place against this type of activity include Freelance and Fivver. Typically, clients will load payment into escrow with these services. Once you submit, they have a certain amount of time to approve or disapprove the project, ask for revisions, etc. If they fail to respond in a certain amount of time, you’ll get the money barring any appeals from them. But it at least makes them put some skin in the game, as it were.

Ideally, the client is hiring you as the expert to complete something and they’ll defer to your judgment, but that’s not always true

2. Create a written contract for work if working outside a freelance network. These are legally binding, so unless a client wants to gamble with a lawsuit, they’ll pay up instead of disappearing. Again, it’s about making sure the client has some skin in the game.

3. Use an escrow service if working outside a freelance network. There are plenty of these available you can use, but Upwork actually has one now that you can use that doesn’t require clients to have an Upwork account. The rates are fairly cheap and it gives you the same escrow protections mentioned in #1.

4. Vet your clients better. Legitimate businesses rarely disappear after getting work from freelancers. They’ll quickly develop a bad name if they do that. So, do your due diligence and avoid working with anyone who seems suspicious.

As for the client who didn’t like the project, #4 somewhat applies here. But also, that may be more on you than it is on the client. Before starting a project, make sure you have all of the details regarding what a client expects, in terms of the end result and expected delivery date. Additionally, communicate throughout the process, especially when you’re unsure of something that the client may or may not like with the end product. It’s better to overcommunicate than undercommunicate with new clients.