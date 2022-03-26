News Lynda Carter and skateboarders in the “Wonder Woman” episode called ‘Skateboard Wiz’ in 1978 By Melissa Burgess - 42

inplace-infolinks

Lynda Carter and skateboarders in the “Wonder Woman” episode called ‘Skateboard Wiz’ in 1978

Okay, we have some photos that will have you doing double-takes on first viewing. Did you know that sexy pop culture icon, Raquel Welch, was considered for the role of Mary Anne on Gilligan’s Island? Well, we got her audition photo. What about Michael Meyers enjoying a Dr. Pepper while taking a break from filming the original Halloween movie. Yup, that’s in our gallery as well. Also, we have Tom Hanks in a karate outfit fighting Fonzi, Bruce Lee wearing the coolest clothes you’ve ever seen, Elvis Presley meeting comedian Rodney Dangerfield – as well as dozens and dozens of photos that will blow your mind and provide you with trivia facts to keep everyone in work carpool interested.

Oh wow! Wonder Woman! This was back in the day, when skateboarding was sort of new. So every TV show tried to tie into the craze; even Wonder Woman, who, apparently, needed to wear a helmet while skateboarding. Safety first for Wonder Woman. This episode had an easy premise: While on vacation in California visiting her teenage goddaughter, non-Wonder Woman, Diana Prince, uncovers an illegal gambling operation while watching a local skateboard competition. Transforming into her alter-ego, Wonder Woman, she is able to bring down the organization with the help of a skateboarder who has a photographic memory.

Spoiler Alert: Wonder Woman apprehends the thugs while pursuing them on a skateboard. In the end, everyone goes out for pizza. The end.

Betty Brosmer was the highest paid supermodel of the 1950s and won more than 50 beauty contests before the age of 20 yrs. Her measurements were 38-18-36.

Talk about some crazy, unnatural measurements. Betty Brosmer was a bodybuilder, fitness instructor, and pinup model. In fact, if you watch the 1967 movie, The Dirty Dozen, pin-ups of Brosmer can be seen on the walls of the MP barrack – that’s how big of a star she was back in the day.

Bromer’s other claim to fame was that in 1961, she married bodybuilder, Joe Weider, and began a career as a spokesperson and trainer in the budding health and fitness industry. She coauthored several books on the subject and, along with her husband, helped to generate the American fitness craze.

People waiting in line to eat at McDonald’s for the first time in Moscow, 1980.

Back in the days before the Iron Curtain came down, you had to wait in line for everything in Russia – including a Big Mac and fries. Though the 1980 arrival of McDonald’s in the Soviet Union didn’t change everything overnight, it was a shape of things to come. A mass of people lined up outside the American fast food chain and paid the equivalent of several days’ wages for Big Macs, shakes, and french fries. Apparently, they wanted to eat like how the Yankee Pig-Dog Oppressors ate. It was estimated that 30,000 people waited for their chance to enter the world of Ronald McDonald. The Moscow establishment was the largest McDonald’s in the world and could seat up to 900 people. What a country!

Audition polaroids taken by casting director Mali Finn throughout the 1980s.

Every actor has got to start somewhere. And before they become famous, these movie icons had to go through the audition process. If you haven’t been on an acting audition, the protocol is you first sign in and then have a photo taken. In the case of casting director Mali Finn – her collection of polaroids is a regular who’s who – of future Hollywood stars. Finn was responsible for casting such stars as Billy Bob Thorton (pictured above in a red shirt and suspenders), Leonardo DiCaprio (in Titanic), and Russell Crowe (L.A. Confidential) in some of the biggest career-making roles. During her stint, Finn cast roughly 90 movies and television series.