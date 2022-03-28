News Kiss On The Cheek: What Does It Mean & How To Do It By Melissa Burgess - 42

Different kisses mean different things. It is therefore important for you to understand the importance of a kiss to the cheek and how to do it right.

A kiss on a cheek and all the fuss about it

Different kisses are meant to convey different nonverbal messages. It is therefore very important for one to not only know when to kiss but how to kiss. A kiss on the cheek will convey a totally different message from a kiss on the cheek. The same applies to the message conveyed by a kiss on the lips. That said, you need to take some time to figure out how to go about this rather complicated kissing business. Thankfully, there are plenty of online sites that anyone can access and enjoy useful information free of charge. If you already have a girlfriend/boyfriend, learning how to kiss her/him on the cheek properly is a tad better. This is because it’s much more fun kissing someone you truly love. As we all know, kissing alone cannot convey the intended message perfectly. It is therefore important to learn how to kiss, hug and whisper into one’s ear if necessary. More often than not, it is the guy who goes for the kiss on the cheek, neck, lips or if you are a freak like me, booty – please don’t judge. But that doesn’t mean that girls cannot learn all about neck, cheek or butt kissing. At the end of the day, it is a fun thing to learn, and you’ll definitely end up much closer than you used to be. Just remember to be as open-minded as possible, and everything will work out just fine!

1. A kiss on the cheek might mean support

It is important to note that not all kisses on the cheek are meant to be sexual. There are sometimes when a loved one might be going through some tough times and a kiss on the cheek might be used to show your love and support. In that case, you’ll be required to learn how to place the perfect kiss on the cheek. More often than not, these kinds of kisses on the cheek are accompanied by a long, warm and loving hug with umpteen rubs or taps on the back. In order to effectively show support, the kiss on the cheek ought to be quick while the hug that follows ought to be long and warm. That means a kiss on the cheek complimented by a hug shows you’ll stand together with your loved one till the end. At times, a kiss that shows support will be seen during a competitive sport that an associate one has won. In this case, a kiss on the cheek can effectively show solidarity in victory and not just in pain or a bad time. Again, the kiss on the cheek is likely accompanied by a long, tight hug – most likely with a couple of rapid bangs on the victor’s back. In summary, the kiss on the cheek might mean support in both good times and bad times. Just don’t go kissing a guy on the neck when they are having a bad time lest you want to be misunderstood.

2. A kiss on the cheek can portray affection

Yeah, you heard me right. A properly placed kiss on the cheek usually goes a long way in showing love and affection. You can kiss your lover, your family member or your friend on the cheek without raising any eyebrows as long as you do it right. Just like a kiss on the cheek to show support, a kiss on the cheek to show affection is highly likely to be accompanied by a hug. For your lover, the kiss on the cheek might be longer and tighter than the hug you a friend. The duration of the kiss on the cheek also depends on the person you are kissing. Also, make sure they comfortably understand what the kiss means before kissing them. I highly recommend restraining yourself from kissing your guy friends on the cheek especially if you are a guy. This is because most cultures consider men kissing a little feminine. The same applies to the duration and tightness of the of the hug. Again, make sure you and your guy have talked about the kiss on the cheek and have practiced. The same can be done with friends. Time will make you better kisser, trust me!