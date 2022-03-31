News Is It Worth Spending Your Money on Pure? By Melissa Burgess - 44

How’s Pure Compared to Its Rival?

AdultFriendFinder is one of the most popular hookup sites, with more than 80,000,000 registered users around the world. This means that it’s very easy to find what you’re looking for and – unlike Pure – your profile doesn’t self-destruct. Instead, you’re free to take as long as you want as you scour the site for a hookup.

AdultFriendFinder is easy to sign up to, and you can add a few pics to your profile, as well as a bio. There is a search function that comes with lots of filters, such as age and location, and AFF also comes with many special features. These include live member webcams, blogs, erotic stories, and adult movies. The site also hosts competitions that everyone can get involved with, whilst a Sex Academy is a great way to learn more about sex.

AFF is definitely more feature-rich than Pure, and https://besthookupwebsites.org/pl/joingy-recenzja/ it comes with plenty of things for you to do while you’re waiting for a reply. It’s more than a mere hookup site – it’s also a full-on community where you can even make new friends. In my opinion, AFF is more reliable than Pure, it’s heavier in terms of traffic, and whilst the site design is basic and dated, it’s still a lot easier to find what you’re looking for. Read in-depth review.

Compared to Pure’s biggest rival, AdultFriendFinder, it is expensive. Not to mention, AdultFriendFinder is more popular and offers more features that set back Pure big time.

It’s also worth mentioning that guys get access to a trial and subscription model. This means that you can access Pure and all its features entirely for free for 3 days. Once the three day free trial is up, your payment method will then be automatically charged.

Note that you can cancel your 3 day trial period at any time, and you can also cancel the auto-renew subscription. You can also cancel anytime once your subscription is up and running, and I have to say that Pure – unlike some dating apps – makes it super easy for you to cancel your account. That said, you can’t cancel via the app itself. Instead, you must head over to wherever you downloaded the app (either the Google Play Store or the App Store) and cancel it there.

Is Pure Safe?

In terms of your safety, using a hookup like Pure is always a tad risky because you don’t always know who you’re talking to, or meeting up with. Because Pure lets people create profiles without a profile picture, it can seem even riskier.

However, it’s really up to you to use common sense. If you’re suspicious of someone, let Pure know. And if you want to verify that someone really is who they say they are, invite them to send you their picture in private.

In terms of your personal details, I looked into Pure and this seems to be a very safe app to use. In fact, it’s safer than most other apps simply because your account is deleted an hour after you create it. Therefore, your details aren’t stored on their server. If there’s a data breach, it won’t matter to you because your profile will be long gone.

Real Life Pure Review

Bear in mind that I didn’t need to add anything at all to my ad/profile. But in order to increase my chances of success, I decided to state where I was based, what my age was, and what I was looking for (a hookup).