In some cases, you needed a fresh start to get away from bad relationships

By Melissa Burgess

Put it in a special, clean trash bag before throwing it away or donating it.

Evaluate What Home Means to You

Is home a physical location? A feeling? A person? I believe there are many definitions and types of emotional homes, much in the same way we have different physical homes. However, it’s not a question you ever ask yourself until you move away from… home. Whatever that means to you.

Much like our belongings, home plays a lot into our identities. When you live somewhere else and are surrounded by new culture and different ideas, you change. Not necessarily for better or worse, but a new version of you will emerge.

You may never pin down what home means to you, but knowing that we all search for it helps to cope with the weird feelings you get.

The best part is if you begin to identify what little pieces feel like home for you, you can learn to put them back together wherever you are in the world. Because even adventurous sugar daddy apps spies get homesick sometimes.

Learn to Appreciate Family

When you leave everything behind, it can also mean you’re leaving everyone behind. Whatever your reasons are for starting a new life, leaving behind everyone you know can be a very lonely experience.

This is where the idea of a rogue spy goes sideways. Being a lone wolf isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Feeling alone and rejected is not healthy for us as humans. Just because you’re moving on in the world does not mean you should ever feel this way.

Starting over often comes with sudden clarity as to who your real family is. When you can, hold onto those you left behind – you don’t need to completely start over. In any case, family doesn’t need to be blood related, and you do need to create a support system for yourself wherever you wind up.

Thankfully you can keep in touch with the friends and family you already have via services like Skype, WhatsApp, Facebook, and email.

But what about the people around you after the move? Being able to meet up with other people to talk, love, and play with is also important. In your new life, it’s useful to learn how to form new friends. Start by exploring your new city and meeting people.

In the end, don’t forget about the people you grew up with and the people who will miss you. At the same time, keep an open mind and heart for the new souls you’ll meet as you move on.

What Does This All Mean?

Starting over is a practice in introspection. You will be forced to re-evaluate your beliefs, actions, and behaviors. Who are you when you are stripped bare of your usual environment? How do you behave when left to your own devices when no one you know is watching you?

There’s no one right way to leave everything you know behind and start over new. However, a few things are certain.

Evaluate your resources,

prepare for worst case scenarios,

ask yourself what home means to you, and

value the relationships in your life.

Are you about to go through a big life change right now? What questions do you still have about the process? Let us know your stories and worries for the future in the comments below.

