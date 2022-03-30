News In fact, it is much fairer than relationships I have been in in the past By Melissa Burgess - 6

inplace-infolinks

In fact, it is much fairer than relationships I have been in in the past

I don’t know why, I just have. I just happen to like white guys. It’s just a preference. We…” “I’ve gone out with all kinds of guys…Dutch, English, French, German, you name it. Even went out with a Jewish guy once! After all, love is color blind. Did you say you drive a beemer? Kewl! Are you U. S. citizen? They don’t own me or anything. Uhh, and besides they are all male chauvinist …and domineering too…yeah that’s it! Didn’t you see The Joy Luck Club? Duh! CLOSELY RELATED TO: Racists, bigots, wannabes, ho’s, chameleons, white supremacists, a fish out of water. MEDIA REPRESENTATION/ROLE MODELS: Connie Chung, Amy Tan, Lisa Ling, Margaret Cho, Sheryl Wu Dunn, any of The Joy Luck Club protagonists (except the one who married an Asian dude).

James –

I’m going to give a counter argument here. Have you not considered the fact that men who date asian women are also subject to all the stereotypes about their intentions? Reading this article and some of these comments almost makes me feel like I should be ashamed for liking, well loving, an asian women (my girlfriend of three years). Yes, I might have some stereotypically geeky traits in the sense I like asian culture, but I certainly haven’t just fallen in love with an asian women based on misconceptions of submissiveness etc. On the contrary, I know full well that women in Japan (where my girlfriend is from)are not submissive at all. She often works 90 hour weeks, is very driven and goal orientated. Our relationship is remarkably equal. We cook for each other, each pay our fair share of the bills, house work and cooking chores are shared. As she is from Japan (which no matter what you say, is not a gender equal country), there are some expectations on me as a man. Many Japanese men work very hard to provide for their families and their expectation that they do so. It is not a one-way street you know. Western guys who think that dating a women is actually from asia (I am not referring to someone who is only ethnically asian) is an easy option are mistaken. They are women and the relationship you have with them will have the same amount of challenges that you can expect in a relationship with a woman from anywhere in the world.

So, I am just asking you to be careful about stereotyping white men in relationships with asian women. You are in a sense demonizing those relationships despite the fact the couple could be perfectly happy with each other and the equality of their relationship. I just want to be happy and left alone in peace with my girlfriend. Not have people making presumptions about how I met her or why I am with her.

James –

I’m going to give a counter argument here. Have you not considered the fact that men who date asian women are also subject to all the stereotypes about their intentions? Reading this article and some of these comments almost makes me feel like I should be ashamed for liking, well loving, an asian women (my girlfriend of three years). Yes, I might have some stereotypically geeky traits in the sense I like asian culture, but I certainly haven’t just fallen in love with an asian women based on misconceptions of submissiveness etc. On the contrary, I know full well that women in Japan (where my girlfriend is from)are not submissive at all. She often works 90 hour weeks, is very driven and goal orientated. Our relationship is remarkably equal. We cook for each other, each pay our fair share of the bills, house work and cooking chores are shared. As she is from Japan (which no matter what you say, is not a gender equal country), there are some expectations on me as a man. Many Japanese men work very hard to provide for their families and society holds expectations that they do so. It is not a one-way street you know. Western guys who think that dating a women, who is actually from asia (I am not referring to someone who is only ethnically asian), is an easy option are mistaken. They are women and the relationship you have with them will have the same amount of challenges that you can expect in a relationship with a woman from anywhere in the world.